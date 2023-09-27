US Capital Global Securities Finances and Advises on $50 Million Debt and Equity for Kajawood Studios in Finland

San Francisco, California, USA, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global Securities LLC, an affiliate of US Capital Global, has provided equity financing of $10 million and advised on debt financing of $40 million for Kajawood Studios (“Kajawood”). Kajawood is an established movie production company providing studio services and top-end virtual LED studio technology for films, TV series, adverts, and gaming. To expand the business and in response to high international demand, Kajawood is constructing high-end studio and lodging facilities in Sotkamo, Finland, for international studio clients such as Disney, Netflix, Amazon, and Warner Bros.

With offices in San Francisco, Dallas, Miami, New York, London, Milan, and Dubai, US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in investment banking, asset management, and capital formation services. All securities are offered by the group through its FINRA-member, SEC-registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

“We are thrilled to have played a pivotal role in supporting Kajawood’s studio development initiative during this unprecedented surge in demand for cutting-edge film technology,” stated Pankaj Vashisth, Managing Director at US Capital Global Securities. “The film industry’s continual growth, coupled with major players like Netflix committing substantial investments in innovative content produced with the latest technology, makes this an exciting time for Kajawood’s dynamic team. Their profound industry expertise and unwavering dedication are truly commendable as they work towards developing state-of-the-art studios in Sotkamo, complete with eco-friendly and sustainable facilities and infrastructure.”

Established in 2017, Kajawood’s state-of-the-art studios in Sotkamo offer film and TV producers the opportunity to work in a beautiful and safe environment fully equipped to carry productions from start to finish. The studio village will include three studios, numerous office buildings, restaurants, workshops, production control, construction facilities, storage space, wild forests and freshwater lakes for outdoor filming, and 30 log cabins, expanding to six studios and five-star accommodation for 300 people within several years.

About Kajawood Studios

Established in Sotkamo, Finland, in 2017, Kajawood Studios (“Kajawood”) is an established movie production company providing studio services and top-end virtual LED studio technology for films, TV series, adverts, and gaming. Kajawood’s studio village offers international film and TV producers the opportunity to work in a beautiful, safe, and stable bubble environment, while taking advantage of the many state-of-the-art in-house services that Kajawood offers, including outstanding production facilities and five-star accommodation. www.kajawood.com

About US Capital Global

US Capital Global Securities LLC (USCGS) is the FINRA-member broker-dealer division of US Capital Global that acts as placement agent for growth-stage companies, projects, and investment funds. Since 1998, US Capital Global has been committed to providing lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors, using the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation. US Capital Global entities manage direct investment funds and provide wealth management and capital raise services. USCGS or its affiliates may provide advice to, be compensated by, may have other business relationships with, or may from time to time acquire, hold, or sell a position in the securities of the issuers mentioned herein. Any such offer or solicitation shall be made only pursuant to the confidential private placement memorandum. View USCGS’ Form CRS at www.uscapglobalsecurities.com/crs.html.

To learn more about US Capital Global Securities or this transaction, email Pankaj Vashisth, Managing Director at US Capital Global Securities, at pv@uscapglobal.com or call +1 415-889-1034.







