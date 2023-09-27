Red Cat Holdings to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XVI

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) ("Red Cat'' or the "Company"), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government and commercial operations, today announces that Jeff Thompson, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the LD Micro Main Event XVI. The conference is being held on October 3 – 5, 2023 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XVI Presentation Date: Tuesday, October 3 Time: 4:00pm PT (Track 1) Webcast Link: https://me23.sequireevents.com/

A replay of the presentation will be available both through the same link following the conference and on the Company’s investor relations section of the website at https://ir.redcatholdings.com/news-events.

Mr. Thompson and Mr. Allan Evans, Chief Operating Officer, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government and commercial operations. Red Cat’s solutions are designed to “Dominate the Night™” and include the Teal 2, a small unmanned system offering the highest-resolution thermal imaging in its class. Learn more at www.redcatholdings.com.

