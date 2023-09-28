Virtune introduces an innovative staked Ethereum ETP into the German market

Stuttgart, 28th of September 2023 - Virtune, a regulated crypto ETP ("Exchange Traded Product") issuer, based in Stockholm Sweden, is pleased to announce the admission of the Virtune Staked Ethereum ETP into the German market on Boerse Stuttgart.

The crypto market has experienced a considerable slow down in the past months, marked by outflows from ETPs in Europe. Nevertheless, Virtune has witnessed strong traction in the Nordic markets with continuous steady inflows, making this expansion a natural progression for the company.

Virtune Staked Ethereum ETP is a 100% physically backed ETP with Coinbase serving as its crypto custodian. This ETP offers investors exposure to Ethereum coupled with staking yield enhancements, which can generate an additional return on its Ethereum exposure.

Virtune, a registered financial institution under the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA), has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to compliance and financial security through its regulated status and complied with the stringent requirements set by Nasdaq. The Swedish FSA approved the company's base prospectus on April 5th, 2023 and as a result, the company has been admitting ETPs to Nasdaq Stockholm as part of its core strategy. Virtune's overarching goal is to offer seamless access to crypto for both institutional and retail investors through innovative ETPs, transparency and education.

Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune:

“We are thrilled to introduce our Staked Ethereum ETP to the German investor audience after receiving an overwhelmingly positive response from investors in the Nordic region. We believe that this offering provides investors with optimal exposure to Ethereum, thanks to its incorporation of staking, which offers an additional return on Ethereum. Furthermore, it's worth noting that this ETP aligns with Virtune's sustainability focus, as the transition to proof of stake has reduced Ethereum's environmental impact by 99%. We have also already undergone a sustainability transition through our partnership with ClimatePartner.”

Lang & Schwarz is representing Virtune as the liquidity specialist for the ETP, ensuring that German retail investors can also conveniently and efficiently access the ETP through the Lang & Schwarz trading platform.

Key Information about the Product:

Exposure to Ethereum combined with staking provides an additional annual return on your Ethereum investment

100% physically backed

Non-custodial staking

1.40% annual management fee

Virtune Staked Ethereum ETP:

Trading currency: EUR

First day of trading: Thursday 28th of September

Ticker: VIRSETHS

ISIN: SE0020541639

WKN: A3G8J8

Kuerzel: V10E

Exchanges: Nasdaq Stockholm, Boerse Stuttgart





Stockholm on 28th of September 2023,



For any questions contact:

Christopher Kock, CEO & member of the Board of Directors

Mobile: +46 70 073 45 64

Email: christopher@virtune.com

About Virtune AB (Publ)

Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm, is a fully regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges.



With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our skilled team, we provide investors on a global scale with access to innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the changing landscape of the global crypto market.