IBN Coverage Initiated for SenesTech Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), animal pest fertility control experts and inventors of the only EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, today announces it has selected IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, to assist with its corporate communications initiatives.



SenesTech is focused on developing effective solutions that are grounded in science and proven through field testing, all while providing value to people, communities and the environment. The company’s passion is to create a healthier world by better controlling animal pest pest populations. This aim is critical, as, if left unchecked, a breeding pair of rats and their descendants can produce up to 15,000 pups after just one year.

The company strives for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households – with a product that was scientifically designed to be effective without killing rats. SenesTech is committed to the sustainable, humane treatment of animals, improving the quality of all human life and enhancing environmental stewardship through the global application of its effective solution in fertility control technology.

As part of the Client Partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, wire services via InvestorWire, blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for SenesTech.

With 17+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners improve communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 60+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. IBN is uniquely positioned to provide SenesTech the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists and the general public.

“SenesTech’s ContraPest® has already been shown to reduce rat activity over 90% when added to an existing integrated pest management program, and the company is committed to making it even more accessible to its growing list of clients,” stated Chris Johnson, Director of Operations for IBN. “We’re excited to customize our comprehensive suite of corporate communications solutions for SenesTech as it rapidly approaches the anticipated release of a revolutionary soft bait formulation, which is expected to greatly expand its adoption among big box retailers, key e-commerce channels and leading industry pest management professionals.”

To learn more about SenesTech, please visit the company’s corporate newsroom @ https://IBN.fm/SNES

About SenesTech

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.SenesTech.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

