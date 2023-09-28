EPOW’s Chairman Mr. Haiping Hu Attended 2023 International Conference On New Energy And Advanced Materials Development And Delivered Keynote Speech

ZIBO, China, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (“Sunrise New Energy”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (NASDAQ: EPOW)

The 2023 International Conference On New Energy And Advanced Materials Development was held in Shanghai on September 21. Mr. Haiping Hu, Chairman of Sunrise New Energy, was invited to the conference and delivered a keynote speech.

The conference brought together over 1,500 representatives of new energy companies worldwide, including leading manufacturers of main materials for lithium batteries, sodium batteries, and solid-state batteries, and the world's five largest lithium mining companies. During the conference, delegates conducted in-depth exchanges on topics such as technological development, demand prospects, product upgrades, competitiveness, and raw materials of the global lithium battery industry chain.

Mr. Haiping Hu was invited to deliver a keynote speech titled "Trends and Investment Prospects of Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Materials." Drawing upon the impressive product and technology advancements of Sunrise New Energy, he illuminated the current industry prospects, market demands, material research and development directions, and investment returns pertaining to lithium-ion battery anode materials on a global scale.

Nowadays, the global market for new energy vehicles and energy storage is in simultaneous growth, driving rapid advancements in battery systems, materials, and cutting-edge technologies both domestically and internationally. This conference held multiple dedicated sessions focusing on anode materials, lithium iron phosphate, sodium batteries/solid-state batteries/perovskite, energy storage industry and recycling, which aims to facilitate exchanges and collaborations among enterprises across the entire industry chain. As the first speaker in the anode materials and raw materials session, Mr. Hu's speech garnered high attention and recognition from the delegates. His insights received significant interest, reflecting the high regard for his expertise in the field and the industry's recognition of the strength of Sunrise New Energy's products and technology.









About Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd



Headquartered in Zibo, Shandong Province, China, Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd., through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The Company’s joint venture is constructing a 260,543 ㎡ manufacturing plant in Guizhou Province, China. The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which helps to make Sunrise New Energy a low-cost and low–environmental-impact producer of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of the Company, is a major pioneer for the graphite anode industry in China starting from 1999. The Company’s management team is also composed of experts with years of experiences and strong track-records of success in the graphite anode industry. In addition, the Company also operates a knowledge sharing platform in China. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.sunrisenewenergy.com. The Company also maintains a Twitter account (@sunrisenewener1) to keep investors up to date on the latest development of the Company.

Forward-looking statement

Certain statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements as defined by Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected results, assumptions and any other factual statements that have not occurred. Any words that refer to "may", "will", "want", "should", "believe", "expect", "expect", "estimate", "estimate" or similar non-factual words, shall be regarded as forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, the actual results may differ materially from the historical results or the contents expressed in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the company's strategic objectives, the company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the company's products or services, technological updates, economic trends, the company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition and bidding, relevant policies and regulations, the ups and downs of China's macroeconomic conditions, the relevant international market conditions, and other related risks and assumptions disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F.. In view of the above and other related reasons, we advise investors not to blindly rely on these forward-looking statements, and we urge investors to visit the SEC’s website to consult the company's relevant documents for other factors that may affect the company's future operating results. The company is under no obligation to make public amendments to changes in these forward-looking statements due to specific events or reasons unless required by law.

For more information, please contact:

The Company:

IR Department

Email: IR@sunrisenewenergy.com

Phone: +86 4009919228