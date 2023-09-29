Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program

Update on the Share Buyback Program

Period from 21 September 2023 to 27 September 2023

On 28 July 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 21 September 2023 to 27 September 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 60 193 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the seventh tranche of the Program during the period from 21 September 2023 to 27 September 2023:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
21 September 2023Euronext Brussels7 79041.8542.1441.62326 012
 MTF CBOE1 44141.8842.1641.7060 349
 MTF Turquoise63541.8141.9641.7026 549
 MTF Aquis83641.8342.1441.6634 970
22 September 2023Euronext Brussels8 45541.7241.8641.54352 743
 MTF CBOE2 83441.7241.8641.54118 234
 MTF Turquoise68641.7241.8241.5628 620
 MTF Aquis77241.7241.8241.5432 208
25 September 2023Euronext Brussels11 00541.3341.5841.14454 837
 MTF CBOE3 71141.3341.6241.14153 376
 MTF Turquoise86141.3241.5641.1435 577
 MTF Aquis1 05741.3241.5641.2043 675
26 September 2023Euronext Brussels9 66341.1141.3440.96397 246
 MTF CBOE4 31241.1441.3440.98177 396
 MTF Turquoise1 02541.1341.2441.0242 158
 MTF Aquis1 26241.1441.2840.9251 919
27 September 2023Euronext Brussels2 52741.2841.4241.04104 315
 MTF CBOE89541.2941.4241.0436 955
 MTF Turquoise16141.3841.3841.386 662
 MTF Aquis26541.3241.4241.1010 950
Total 60 19341.4542.1640.922 494 751

On 27 September 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 001 377 own shares, or 5.37% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

