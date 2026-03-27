Bekaert: Transparency Law

Please find herewith the press release.
Attachment
| Source: Bekaert Bekaert
Please find herewith the press release.
Attachment
Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement Period from 19 March 2026 to 25 March 2026 Share Buyback ProgramOn 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche...Read More
Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement Period from 12 March 2026 to 18 March 2026 Share Buyback ProgramOn 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche...Read More