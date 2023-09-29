Allsup Pledges Support To Invisible Disabilities® Association’s 16th Annual Awards Celebration, Oct. 21, 2023

Belleville, Illinois, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, the nation’s premier disability representation company®, is pleased to be a sponsor of the Invisible Disabilities® Association’s (IDA) 16th Annual Awards Celebration. This year’s event, recognizing five individuals and two organizations, will be held virtually on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, via live stream worldwide.

“This year’s awards celebration themed, ‘CARE in Motion – Listen – Believe – Support,’ is our way of raising awareness and much-needed funds while celebrating those who have persevered in the face of invisible illness, pain or disability,” IDA Founder, President and CEO Wayne Connell said. The event marks the conclusion of the 10th anniversary of Invisible Disabilities Week, Oct. 15-21, 2023.

IDA 2023 honorees include:

“Allsup’s commitment to helping IDA increase awareness and raise funds to support those with invisible disabilities – their courage, challenges and successes – is steadfast,” said T.J. Geist, principal advocate for Allsup.

“IDA’s educational programs, podcasts and extensive resources for people dealing with debilitating conditions are invaluable, and we salute the organization’s mission to encourage, educate and connect those affected,” he said.

“In our work helping people with disabilities of all kinds secure vital Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits, we see the enormous impact that invisible disabilities can have on individuals’ ability to lead lives that are financially secure,” Geist added.

For more than 39 years, Allsup has helped more than 375,000 people with disabilities receive SSDI benefits when they can no longer work due to severe disability or chronic illness. Allsup now offers its exclusive Disability Financial SolutionsSM to help bridge the financial gap while claimants await SSDI approvals, which can take several months or longer.

Learn more about IDA and its 16th Annual Awards Celebration.

For more information about applying for SSDI benefits, filing your appeal if you were denied, or to see if you are eligible, visit IDA.Allsup.com or call 1-800-678-3276.

ABOUT IDA

The Invisible Disabilities® Association (IDA) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit. IDA is about believing. We believe you! The frequently invisible nature of illness and pain may lead to disbelief about that illness or pain by those surrounding the person who lives daily with invisible disabilities. This disbelief can lead to misunderstandings, rejection by friends, family and health care providers. It may also lead to accusations of laziness or faking an illness. We are passionate about providing awareness that invisible illness, pain and disabilities are very real! Our mission is to encourage, educate and connect people and organizations touched by illness, pain and disability around the globe. Envision with us, a world where people living with illness, pain and disability will be Invisible No More®.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at Allsup.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.