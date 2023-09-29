OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company notifies that on the 29 September 2023 the following PDMRs were granted options to purchase ordinary shares of £0.01 each of the Company pursuant to the OSB Group plc 2023 three-year Sharesave Scheme (“2023 Sharesave”) at an exercise price of £2.715733 per share.

The options are, in normal circumstances, not exercisable until the completion of a three year savings contract and will then be exercisable for a period of six months.

Name Number of Options Granted Executive Directors April Talintyre 6,819 Other PDMRs Jen Bech 6,819 Jason Elphick 6,819 Jon Hall 4,091 Peter Hindle 6,819 Victoria Hyde 6,819 Hasan Kazmi 2727 Clive Kornitzer 6,819 Lisa Odendaal 6,819 Richard Wilson 6,819

In addition, certain PDMRs elected to cancel their participation in the 2022 Sharesave Scheme, resulting in the lapse of options originally granted to them on 30 September 2023 with an exercise price of £4.2933 per share.

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person April Talintyre









2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Chief Financial Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 29 September 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Options – 2023 Sharesave Price Volume Total £2.715733 6,819 £18,518.58 Aggregated £2.715733 6,819 £18,518.58

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Jens Bech









2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Commercial Director Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 29 September 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Options – 2023 Sharesave Price Volume Total £2.715733 6,819 £18,518.58 Aggregated £2.715733 6,819 £18,518.58

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Jason Elphick









2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group General Counsel and Company Secretary



Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 29 September 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Options – 2023 Sharesave Price Volume Total £2.715733 6,819 £18,518.58 Aggregated £2.715733 6,819 £18,518.58

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Jon Hall

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Managing Director, Mortgages and Savings



Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 29 September 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British



Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Options – 2023 Sharesave Price Volume Total £2.715733 4,091 £11,110.06 Aggregated £2.715733 4,091 £11,110.06

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30 August 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Cancellation of Options under the 2022 three-year Sharesave Scheme Price Volume Total £4.2933 2,515 £10,797.65 Aggregated £4.2933 2,515 £10,797.65

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Peter Hindle









2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Information Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 29 September 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Options – 2023 Sharesave Price Volume Total £2.715733 6,819 £18,518.58 Aggregated £2.715733 6,819 £18,518.58

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Victoria Hyde

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Deputy Chief Financial Officer



Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 29 September 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Options – 2023 Sharesave Price Volume Total £2.715733 6,819 £18,518.58 Aggregated £2.715733 6,819 £18,518.58

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30 August 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Cancellation of Options under the 2022 three-year Sharesave Scheme Price Volume Total £4.2933 4,192 £17,997.51 Aggregated £4.2933 4,192 £17,997.51

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Hasan Kazmi

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Risk Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 29 September 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Options – 2023 Sharesave Price Volume Total £2.715733 2,727 £7,405.80 Aggregated £2.715733 2,727 £7,405.80

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Clive Kornitzer

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Operating Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 29 September 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Options – 2023 Sharesave Price Volume Total £2.715733 6,819 £18,518.58 Aggregated £2.715733 6,819 £18,518.58

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Lisa Odendaal

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Internal Auditor Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 29 September 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Options – 2023 Sharesave Price Volume Total £2.715733 6,819 £18,518.58 Aggregated £2.715733 6,819 £18,518.58

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Richard Wilson

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Credit and Compliance Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 29 September 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Options – 2023 Sharesave Price Volume Total £2.715733 6,819 £18,518.58 Aggregated £2.715733 6,819 £18,518.58

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC

Dionne Mortley-Forde t: 01634 835 796

Group Head of Company Secretariat

Investor relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838973

Brunswick

Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.