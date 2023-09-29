OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)
Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)
The Company notifies that on the 29 September 2023 the following PDMRs were granted options to purchase ordinary shares of £0.01 each of the Company pursuant to the OSB Group plc 2023 three-year Sharesave Scheme (“2023 Sharesave”) at an exercise price of £2.715733 per share.
The options are, in normal circumstances, not exercisable until the completion of a three year savings contract and will then be exercisable for a period of six months.
|Name
|Number of Options Granted
|Executive Directors
|April Talintyre
|6,819
|Other PDMRs
|Jen Bech
|6,819
|Jason Elphick
|6,819
|Jon Hall
|4,091
|Peter Hindle
|6,819
|Victoria Hyde
|6,819
|Hasan Kazmi
|2727
|Clive Kornitzer
|6,819
|Lisa Odendaal
|6,819
|Richard Wilson
|6,819
In addition, certain PDMRs elected to cancel their participation in the 2022 Sharesave Scheme, resulting in the lapse of options originally granted to them on 30 September 2023 with an exercise price of £4.2933 per share.
The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|April Talintyre
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|29 September 2023
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|Outside a trading venue
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Grant of Options – 2023 Sharesave
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£2.715733
|6,819
|£18,518.58
|Aggregated
|£2.715733
|6,819
|£18,518.58
Notes to Editors
About OSB GROUP PLC
OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.