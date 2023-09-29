Director/PDMR Shareholding

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

 

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

 

The Company notifies that on the 29 September 2023 the following PDMRs were granted options to purchase ordinary shares of £0.01 each of the Company pursuant to the OSB Group plc 2023 three-year Sharesave Scheme (“2023 Sharesave”) at an exercise price of £2.715733 per share.

 

The options are, in normal circumstances, not exercisable until the completion of a three year savings contract and will then be exercisable for a period of six months.

 

 

Name Number of Options Granted
Executive Directors
April Talintyre6,819
Other PDMRs
Jen Bech6,819
Jason Elphick6,819
Jon Hall4,091
Peter Hindle6,819
Victoria Hyde6,819
Hasan Kazmi2727
Clive Kornitzer6,819
Lisa Odendaal6,819
Richard Wilson6,819

 

In addition, certain PDMRs elected to cancel their participation in the 2022 Sharesave Scheme, resulting in the lapse of options originally granted to them on 30 September 2023 with an exercise price of £4.2933 per share.

 

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person April Talintyre



 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusChief Financial Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 29 September 2023Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Options – 2023 Sharesave		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.7157336,819£18,518.58
Aggregated£2.7157336,819£18,518.58
         

 

 

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person Jens Bech



 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusGroup Commercial Director
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 29 September 2023Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Options – 2023 Sharesave		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.7157336,819£18,518.58
Aggregated£2.7157336,819£18,518.58
         

 

 

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person Jason Elphick



 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusGroup General Counsel and Company Secretary

  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 29 September 2023Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Options – 2023 Sharesave		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.7157336,819£18,518.58
Aggregated£2.7157336,819£18,518.58
         

 

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person Jon Hall 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusGroup Managing Director, Mortgages and Savings

  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 29 September 2023Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British

Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Options – 2023 Sharesave		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.7157334,091£11,110.06
Aggregated£2.7157334,091£11,110.06
         

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 30 August 2023Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Cancellation of Options under the 2022 three-year Sharesave Scheme		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.29332,515£10,797.65
Aggregated£4.29332,515£10,797.65
         

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person Peter Hindle



 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusGroup Chief Information Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 29 September 2023Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Options – 2023 Sharesave		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.7157336,819£18,518.58
Aggregated£2.7157336,819£18,518.58
         

 

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person Victoria Hyde 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusDeputy Chief Financial Officer

  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 29 September 2023Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Options – 2023 Sharesave		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.7157336,819£18,518.58
Aggregated£2.7157336,819£18,518.58
         

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 30 August 2023Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Cancellation of Options under the 2022 three-year Sharesave Scheme		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.29334,192£17,997.51
Aggregated£4.29334,192£17,997.51
         

 

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person Hasan Kazmi 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusGroup Chief Risk Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 29 September 2023Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Options – 2023 Sharesave		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.7157332,727£7,405.80
Aggregated£2.7157332,727£7,405.80
         

 

 

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person Clive Kornitzer 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusGroup Chief Operating Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 29 September 2023Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Options – 2023 Sharesave		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.7157336,819£18,518.58
Aggregated£2.7157336,819£18,518.58
         

 

 

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person Lisa Odendaal 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusGroup Chief Internal Auditor
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 29 September 2023Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Options – 2023 Sharesave		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.7157336,819£18,518.58
Aggregated£2.7157336,819£18,518.58
         

 

 

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person Richard Wilson 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusGroup Chief Credit and Compliance Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 29 September 2023Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Options – 2023 Sharesave		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.7157336,819£18,518.58
Aggregated£2.7157336,819£18,518.58
         

 

 

 

Enquiries:

 

OSB GROUP PLC

Dionne Mortley-Forde                                        t: 01634 835 796

Group Head of Company Secretariat        

 

Investor relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk                                 t: 01634 838973

Brunswick                                                       

Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer                          t:  020 7404 5959

 

Notes to Editors

 

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.

 