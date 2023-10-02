KH Group Plc

Stock Exchange Release 2 October 2023 at 10:30 am EEST

KH Group Plc - Managers' Transactions – Timo Mänty

KH Group Plc - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Timo Mänty

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: KH Group Plc

LEI: 743700F6CLX8JMYDEP21

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 39635/6/18

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-09-28

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008924

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 3748 Unit price: 0.85 EUR

(2): Volume: 1252 Unit price: 0.849 EUR

(3): Volume: 2337 Unit price: 0.859 EUR

(4): Volume: 6065 Unit price: 0.858 EUR

(5): Volume: 252 Unit price: 0.85 EUR

(6): Volume: 1346 Unit price: 0.849 EUR

(7): Volume: 5630 Unit price: 0.856 EUR

(8): Volume: 3370 Unit price: 0.856 EUR

(9): Volume: 1154 Unit price: 0.859 EUR

(10): Volume: 574 Unit price: 0.857 EUR

(11): Volume: 72 Unit price: 0.856 EUR

(12): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 0.856 EUR

(13): Volume: 977 Unit price: 0.874 EUR

(14): Volume: 65 Unit price: 0.874 EUR

(15): Volume: 100 Unit price: 0.87 EUR

(16): Volume: 109 Unit price: 0.859 EUR

(17): Volume: 49 Unit price: 0.856 EUR

(18): Volume: 4935 Unit price: 0.878 EUR

(19): Volume: 65 Unit price: 0.878 EUR

(20): Volume: 4935 Unit price: 0.869 EUR

(21): Volume: 65 Unit price: 0.869 EUR

(22): Volume: 2500 Unit price: 0.865 EUR

(23): Volume: 5935 Unit price: 0.875 EUR

(24): Volume: 65 Unit price: 0.875 EUR

(25): Volume: 2500 Unit price: 0.87 EUR

(26): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 0.874 EUR

Aggregated transactions (26):

Volume: 55100 Volume weighted average price: 0.86395 EUR

KH GROUP PLC

FURTHER INFORMATION:



CEO Lauri Veijalainen, tel. +358 46 876 1648



DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.khgroup.com

Sievi Capital is now a conglomerate with a new name KH Group. Our four business areas are leading players in their sectors in B2B products and services and consumer trade. The objective of our strategy change is to focus on the business of the earth-moving machinery supplier KH-Koneet. KH Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki