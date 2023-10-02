ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Voting Rights and Capital - Correction

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

2 October 2023

Voting Rights and Capital- Correction

This is a correction to the announcement published at 07:00 on 2 October 2023 which included an error in the total number of voting rights in the Company. The full corrected announcement is included below.

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

At the close of business on the 30 September 2023, the Company had 72,913,000 Ordinary shares in issue, of which 5,342,292 were held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company was 67,570,708.



The above figure 67,570,708 may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

