AvantGuard Raises $43,000 Through Annual 5K Events to Help Families in Need

Ogden, Utah, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvantGuard Monitoring Centers, a Becklar Company, in partnership with the AG Cares Foundation, held their annual ‘Run for a Reason’ benefit events in September at their Ogden, UT, Rexburg, ID, and Cedar City, UT locations. These 5K events help families in the community who are experiencing financial strains from medical issues. With over 400 participants across the three events, and countless donations from employees, community members and corporate sponsors, AvantGuard (AG) and Becklar are excited to announce that a total of $43,000 was raised, and 100% of the proceeds from the events were donated to the three sponsored families.

The Ogden, Utah 5K was held on September 9, 2023, for Scarlett and her family. Scarlett has chromosome 9p depletion, a rare condition that delays motor skill and learning function. There were over 200 participants in the Ogden 5K race to support Scarlett. Through registrations and sponsorships, AG was able to raise over $15,000 to help Scarlett and her family.

The Rexburg, Idaho 5K was held September 16, 2023, to support Jack and his family. Jack has an extremely rare mitochondrial complex 2 deficiency that causes his cells to not produce enough energy. There were over 100 enthusiastic participants in the Rexburg 5K. Through sponsors and donations, $13,800 was raised and donated to Jack and his family to help with their medical expenses.

The Cedar City, Utah 5K was held on September 23, 2023, with over $14,000 raised and donated to Caden and his family. Caden has been receiving treatment for liver cancer since April 2022. AvantGuard was thrilled to donate all the event proceeds to Caden and his family to help with Caden’s medical expenses.

Becklar, and its companies such as AvantGuard, are always looking for ways to give back to the communities it operates in to build deeper, more meaningful connections and to accomplish their important mission - to save lives, protect property, and inspire peace of mind for people throughout North America.

"Serving our local communities and helping one another in times of need is foundational to our business," said Justin Bailey, President, Becklar Enterprise Monitoring. Bailey continued, “We are especially proud of the growth of each event over the years allowing us to go from raising a few thousand dollars to this year's totals for these children. These events have bloomed from a few participants to over 400 runners this year. This is our 10th annual ‘Run for a Reason’, and the amount of community support generated, the number of AvantGuard and Becklar team members who participated, and local and partner businesses who donated to help these families in need within our communities is an amazing representation of how dedication to service can make a positive impact.”

Becklar, AvantGuard and the AG Cares Foundation hope that the money raised can help eliminate some of the financial stress for each of these beautiful families. Everyone at Becklar expresses heartfelt gratitude to all who participated in and donated to this year’s fundraisers.

About AvantGuard

AvantGuard, a Becklar Company, is a premier provider of wholesale alarm monitoring, offering professional monitoring services, cloud monitoring and hybrid partnerships. We utilize the most advanced monitoring technology with 10 state-of-the-art, redundant call centers, along with skilled, caring operators who respond promptly and compassionately. AvantGuard proudly meets or exceeds all industry standards of excellence across North America.