Capacitive Sensor Market to Hit USD 48.80 Billion by 2030 as a Result of Rising Demand in Consumer Electronics and Advancements in Material Science | By SNS Insider

Pune, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that “The Capacitive Sensor Market achieved a valuation of USD 31.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 48.80 billion by 2030, with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% expected during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030.”

Market Overview

A capacitive sensor is a type of electronic device that detects and measures various physical properties by utilizing the principle of capacitance. Capacitance is the ability of a capacitor, which consists of two conductive plates separated by an insulating material (dielectric), to store an electrical charge. Capacitive sensors can detect small changes in capacitance, making them highly sensitive. Advances in microelectronics and materials have led to the development of capacitive sensors with improved accuracy, lower power consumption, and smaller form factors.

Download Free Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3839

Market Analysis

The capacitive sensor market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, driven by several key factors that have reshaped the landscape of industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, and industrial automation. The proliferation of smartphones, tablets, wearable devices, and touch-sensitive displays has led to a surge in the demand for capacitive touch sensors. These sensors provide a sleek and user-friendly interface, making them an essential component in modern consumer electronics. The automotive industry has witnessed a rapid integration of capacitive sensors into vehicles. They are used for various applications, including touchscreens in infotainment systems, proximity sensors for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and capacitive touch controls for interior features, contributing to enhanced user experiences and safety. With the trend toward smaller and smarter devices, capacitive sensors have become integral to the miniaturization of electronics. They are crucial components in IoT devices, enabling touch and proximity sensing in smart home products, wearable technology, and industrial IoT applications.

Capacitive Sensor Market Overview & Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 31.8 billion Market Size by 2030 USD 48.80 billion CAGR CAGR of 5.5% over 2023-2030 Key Segments By Sensor Type (Touch Sensors, Motion Sensors, Position Sensors, Others (Capacitive Pressure and Level Sensors)



By Industry (Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Automotive, Defense, Industrial Manufacturing, Others) Key Market Players Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), SICK AG (Germany), ams OSRAM AG (Austria), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), MTS Systems (U.S.), Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (U.S.), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Bourns (U.S.), Allegro Microsystem (U.S.), Synaptics Incorporated. (U.S.), Apple inc. (US.), Egis Technology (Taiwan), Analog Devices Inc., Somalytics Inc. and other players 20% free customization scope (equivalent to 50 analyst working hours) If you need specific information as per your business requirement, which is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of customization. Pricing & Purchase Options Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options.

Key Takeaway from Capacitive Sensor Market Study

In recent years, the BFSI sector has emerged as a dominant force in the capacitive sensor market. One of the primary reasons for the BFSI sector's adoption of capacitive sensors is their unmatched capability to provide enhanced security measures. Capacitive sensors can detect even the slightest touch or proximity, making them ideal for implementing biometric authentication systems such as fingerprint and palm vein recognition.

The on-premises segment has also emerged as a dominant player in the market, driven by its unique requirements and applications across various industries. Within the realm of industrial automation and manufacturing, on-premises capacitive sensors are integral components. They are used for various applications such as proximity detection, level sensing, and material handling.

Recent Developments

Precise, a leading player in the biometric technology industry, has recently made significant strides in expanding its presence in the Asian markets by signing new biometric license agreements. These strategic agreements mark a pivotal moment for the company as it seeks to further establish itself as a key player in the global biometrics landscape.

Sony's recent announcement of the highly anticipated PS VR2 has sent waves of excitement through the gaming community. The unveiling of the updated and final design of the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller has left gamers eager to get their hands on this cutting-edge technology.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3839

Market Dynamics Analysis

The capacitive sensor market has been experiencing dynamic shifts in recent years, driven by a combination of factors. One of the primary drivers is the increasing demand for touch-sensitive interfaces in consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications. Capacitive sensors offer high sensitivity and precision, making them ideal for touchscreens, touchpads, and proximity detection systems. Additionally, the growing trend towards miniaturization and the need for energy-efficient devices have further fueled the market's expansion. However, this growth is not without its challenges and restraints. One major challenge is the susceptibility of capacitive sensors to environmental factors such as moisture and temperature variations, which can affect their accuracy and reliability. Moreover, the escalating costs of raw materials used in capacitive sensors and the complex manufacturing processes involved can act as restraints on market growth. Furthermore, the market faces threats from alternative sensor technologies such as optical and ultrasonic sensors, which offer similar functionalities but with different advantages. To thrive in this competitive landscape, capacitive sensor manufacturers must continue to innovate, enhance their durability, and expand their applications beyond traditional domains.

Key Regional Developments

North America, particularly the United States, has been at the forefront of technological innovation. This has led to the development of advanced capacitive sensors used in various applications, including consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial automation. Europe is home to several major automotive manufacturers, driving the demand for capacitive sensors in vehicle safety systems, human-machine interfaces, and infotainment systems. The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China, is a global manufacturing hub. This has led to a substantial demand for capacitive sensors in manufacturing automation, robotics, and consumer electronics.

Impact of Recession

The capacitive sensor market is not immune to the effects of a recession. Reduced consumer spending, supply chain disruptions, and shifts in market priorities can all contribute to a challenging business environment for sensor manufacturers. However, companies that can adapt, innovate, and find new opportunities may emerge from the recession stronger and more competitive in the long run. Despite challenges, some companies may innovate and adapt to the changing market conditions. They might focus on niche applications or develop more cost-effective sensor solutions to remain competitive.

Buy This Exclusive Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3839

Table of Content

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope

1.3 Research Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Challenges

4. Impact Analysis

4.1 Impact of Russia-Ukraine war

4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession

4.2.1 Introduction

4.2.2 Impact on major economies

4.2.2.1 US

4.2.2.2 Canada

4.2.2.3 Germany

4.2.2.4 France

4.2.2.5 United Kingdom

4.2.2.6 China

4.2.2.7 Japan

4.2.2.8 South Korea

4.2.2.9 Rest of the World

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Capacitive Sensor Market Segmentation, By Sensor Type

8.1 Touch Sensors

8.2 Motion Sensors

8.3 Position Sensors

8.4 Others (Capacitive Pressure and Level Sensors)

9. Capacitive Sensor Market Segmentation, By Industry

9.1 Consumer Electronics

9.2 Food & Beverages

9.3 Oil & Gas

9.4 Healthcare

9.5 Automotive

9.6 Defense

9.7 Industrial Manufacturing

9.8 Others (Entertainment, Retail, and Hospitality Industries)

10. Regional Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 USA

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 The Netherlands

10.3.7 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 South Korea

10.4.3 China

10.4.4 India

10.4.5 Australia

10.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5 The Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 Israel

10.5.2 UAE

10.5.3 South Africa

10.5.4 Rest

10.6 Latin America

10.6.1 Brazil

10.6.2 Argentina

10.6.3 Rest of Latin America

11. Company Profiles

11.1 Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Financial

11.1.3 Products/ Services Offered

11.1.4 SWOT Analysis

11.1.5 The SNS View

11.2 SICK AG (Germany)

11.3 ams OSRAM AG (Austria)

11.4 TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

11.5 MTS Systems (U.S.)

11.6 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (U.S.)

11.7 Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

11.8 STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

11.9 Bourns (U.S.)

11.10 Allegro Microsystem (U.S.)

11.11 Synaptics Incorporated. (U.S.)

11.12 Apple inc. (US.)

11.13 Egis Technology (Taiwan)

11.14 Analog Devices Inc.

11.15 Somalytics Inc.

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Bench marking

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Recent Developments

12.3.1 Industry News

12.3.2 Company News

12.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

13. Use Case and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

Browse Adjacent Markets: Semiconductor Industry Report or Information & Communication Technology Industry Report Reports & Consulting

About SNS Insider

At SNS Insider, we believe that businesses should have access to the best market intelligence and insights, regardless of their size or industry. That's why we offer a range of solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client, from startups to big corporations. With a passion for our work and an unwavering commitment to delivering value, we are dedicated to helping our clients achieve their full potential.