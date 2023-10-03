AHIMA Acquires HCPro

CHICAGO, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) today announced that it acquired HCPro and its associated brands from Simplify Compliance. HCPro is an industry leader in integrated information, education, training, and consulting products and services in healthcare compliance and revenue cycle management. The acquisition broadens the reach of both organizations.

“The AHIMA Board has been strategically seeking ways to broaden our impact. This acquisition truly complements our vision as both AHIMA and HCPro are focused on improving healthcare through knowledge,” said AHIMA President/Chair of the Board Jennifer Mueller, MBA, RHIA, SHIMSS, FACHE, FAHIMA. “Adding HCPro to the AHIMA family deepens our expertise, gives us greater agility, and enables us to bring new solutions and services to the healthcare market more quickly.”

AHIMA will operate HCPro as a for-profit, wholly-owned subsidiary, enabling the organization to remain focused on caring for its clients.

“We are thrilled to join the AHIMA family. Our common passion to equip healthcare professionals with information they need to succeed makes us a great fit and, with little overlap in customers, we can truly expand what we offer to our current clients,” said President of HCPro Dave Cella. “The healthcare industry is constantly changing, and our complementary areas of expertise will benefit both HCPro clients and AHIMA members.”

HCPro provides education solutions designed to help healthcare organizations deliver consistent training, achieve compliance, and maximize efficiencies across the revenue cycle, resulting in measurable clinical, quality, and financial improvements. The HCPro family of brands includes DecisionHealth, Association for Clinical Documentation Integrity Specialists (ACDIS), National Association for Healthcare Revenue Integrity (NAHRI), and the Association of Home Care Coding & Compliance (AHCC).

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

###

About AHIMA

AHIMA is a global nonprofit association of health information (HI) professionals with more than 67,000 members and more than 100,000 credentials in the field. The AHIMA mission of empowering people to impact health® drives our members and credentialed HI professionals to ensure that health information is accurate, complete, and available to patients and providers. Our leaders work at the intersection of healthcare, technology, and business and are found in data integrity and information privacy job functions worldwide.