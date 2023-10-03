Bolster Your Home and Home Office with New Canon All-In-One Inkjet Printers

Melville, NY, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether you’re looking for office-quality printing from the comfort of home or seeking a daily-use printer that is ideal for home and school-oriented needs, Canon has you covered. To offer customers the right combination of performance and value for ultimate peace of mind, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is pleased to announce two new business inkjet printers, the MAXIFY GX2020 and MAXIFY GX1020 printers, featuring high-volume Canon ink technology, and two new consumer inkjet PIXMA printers, the PIXMA TR7820 and PIXMA TS7720 printers, for daily household tasks.

According to the Keypoint Intelligence 2023 study “Future of Work: Understanding the New Era of Hybrid Working”, hybrid employees on average spend 2.6 days per week working from home. The MAXIFY GX2020 and GX1020 printers are designed for remote and hybrid workers, as well as entrepreneurs and side hustlers seeking a new or upgraded printer at their fingertips to help support increased needs for office-type work. Combining value and performance, these new MAXIFY printers help support users who need to print in large volumes, as the GX2020 and GX1020 utilize the Canon MegaTank continuous ink supply system (CISS), which can help reduce ink costs by using high-volume ink bottles, while also allowing for heightened productivity by reducing the need to frequently replace ink cartridges. The new printers are placed at the entry level of the Canon MAXIFY GX printer series lineup, which is the Canon business inkjet printer lineup featuring models supporting MegaTank technology that is designed for office-type use, offering a great value to first time business inkjet users.

The GX1020 can print, copy, and scan, and the GX2020 can print, copy, scan, and fax, and features an ADF up to 35 pages (letter-size). Both MAXIFY printers also include:

A 4-color pigment ink system, giving you crisp color and black & white documents, being smudge resistant even when highlighting.

Paper capacity of up to 250 sheets for plain paper, letter size.

Easy-to-fill nozzle.

Fast print speeds of up to 15 images per minute in black 1 , 10 in color 1 , and first page printed in as little as nine seconds 2 .

, 10 in color , and first page printed in as little as nine seconds . Stable and reliable Wi-Fi ®3 connectivity.

connectivity. Improved user interface, when compared to previous models, with a 2.7-inch LCD touchscreen.

A three-year or 60,000-page, whichever occurs first, limited warranty 4 .

. EPEAT Gold and Energy Star®5 certifications.

Ideal for both individuals and families who have the occasional need to print, copy, and scan, the PIXMA TR7820 and PIXMA TS7720 printers can be used to print daily tasks such as homework assignments, recipes, photos, as well as to scan documents for work and school. For those looking for a streamlined user experience, the PIXMA TR7820 printer includes an automatic document feeder (ADF), allowing users to feed up to 35 pages at once (letter-size). Additional features of the new PIXMA printers include:

A compact footprint, able to fit in most spaces in the home or office.

Eligibility for the PIXMA Print Plan 6 .

. Fast print speeds of up to 15 images per minute in black 1 , 10 in color 1 , and the first page printed in as little as nine seconds 2 .

, 10 in color , and the first page printed in as little as nine seconds . Stable and reliable Wi-Fi ®3 connectivity.

connectivity. Improved user interface, when compared to previous models, with a 2.7-inch LCD touchscreen.

Two-way paper path for different types of media such as photos or labels.

A one-year limited warranty 4 .

. EPEAT Silver and Energy Star®5 certifications.

Pricing and Availability

The MAXIFY GX2020 and MAXIFY GX1020 printers are available this month for $379.007 and $329.007, respectively, through the Canon Online Store and select retailers. The PIXMA TR7820 and PIXMA TS7720 printers are available this month through the Canon Online Store and select retailers for $179.007 and $149.007, respectively.

For more information and the full list of product specifications, visit http://usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.3 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2022 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 37 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies in 2022. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1Document print speeds are the averages of ESAT in Office Category Test for the default simplex mode, ISO/IEC 24734. Print speed may vary depending on system configuration, interface, software, document complexity, print mode, page coverage, type of paper used etc. Copy speeds are the average of sFCOT and sESAT, ISO/IEC 29183. Copy speed may vary depending on document complexity, copy mode, page coverage, type of paper used etc. and does not take into account warming up time. See www.usa.canon.com/ipm for additional details.

2Print and/or copy speed is based on internal testing. Print and/or copy speed may vary depending on the number of copies selected, as well as the settings for size, type, and orientation of paper, and whether two-sided is selected. In addition, first-print speeds may vary based on warm-up time and other restrictions.

3Wireless printing requires a working network with wireless 802.11b/g/n capability, operating at 2.4GHz. Wireless performance may vary based on terrain and distance between the printer and wireless network client.

4Warranty is effective for three (3) years from date of original purchase or the printing of 60,000 pages, whichever comes first. Warranty program is subject to certain conditions and restrictions.

5For current EPEAT rating (Gold/Silver/Bronze), please visit epeat.net. As an ENERGY STAR® Partner, Canon U.S.A., Inc. has certified this printer as meeting the ENERGY STAR energy efficiency criteria through an EPA-recognized certification body.

6See website for details.

7Prices are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

