Diamond Equity Research Initiates Coverage on QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ: QSG)

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Equity Research, a leading equity research firm with a focus on small capitalization public companies, has initiated coverage of QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ: QSG). The in-depth initiation report includes detailed information on the QuantaSing Group’s business model, services, industry, valuation, management, and risks.



The full research report is available here. Highlights from the report include:

Diversified Scalable Technology Platform Infrastructure Enabling Diversified Course Offerings - QuantaSing started its journey in July 2019 by launching its flagship online financial learning service, QiNiu. The company gained significant traction early on, making it the largest online financial literacy platform for adults in China. It then introduced enterprise-focused services in February 2020, followed by the launch of JiangZhen and QianChi as a part of the company’s other personal interest courses in August 2021 and June 2022, respectively. Building on its initial success in financial literacy and broadening the scope of its technology platform for adult learners, the company built “truly” diversified offerings, enabling it to scale, increase its revenue sources, and reduce its dependency on a single segment.

Robust KPIs, Signifying Effective Strategy Implementation - QuantaSing has laid out a multifaceted growth strategy that leverages its core strengths in technology and educational content. The strategy focuses on increasing learners' engagement and retention by continually enriching course offerings based on proven customer demand along with quality human capital and expanding the user base by using data-driven marketing approaches. Additionally, the company invests heavily in building proprietary technology and data analytics to optimize learner experience and operational efficiency. These efforts are being reflected in the company’s operating metrics and financial numbers. The total registered users grew from 17.0 million as of June 2021 to 94.3 million as of June 2023, while the total paying learners saw a healthy increase from 0.8 million for 2021 to 1.1 million for 2022. Moreover, the company has also extended its successful business model to other platforms and diversified by providing enterprise services. The enterprise services revenue has registered robust growth from RMB 144.31 million in 2021 to RMB 340.9 million in 2023. Finally, the company is eyeing overseas expansion and considering strategic collaborations, potentially through investments or acquisitions, to expand its market share. Recently, the company announced the acquisition of Kelly’s Education, an online language education platform, and forayed into the live e-commerce sector to further drive long-term growth.



About QuantaSing Group Limited

QuantaSing Group Limited, founded in 2019 and based in Beijing, offers a variety of online courses for adult learners and enterprises services in China. Their educational brands include QiNiu, JiangZhen and, QianChi.

For more information, visit https://ir.quantasing.com/.

About Diamond Equity Research

Diamond Equity Research is a leading equity research and corporate access firm focused on small capitalization companies. Diamond Equity Research is an approved sell-side provider on major institutional investor platforms.

For more information, visit https://www.diamondequityresearch.com.

Disclosures:

Diamond Equity Research LLC is being compensated by QuantaSing Group Limited for producing research materials regarding QuantaSing Group Limited, and its securities, which is meant to subsidize the high cost of creating the report and monitoring the security, however, the views in the report reflect that of Diamond Equity Research.

