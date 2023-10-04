Axonius Sees Record Quarterly Net New Revenue, Customer Milestones in Q3 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonius , the leader in cybersecurity asset management and SaaS management , today announced its best quarter in company history by annual recurring revenue (ARR), new customers, and the highest net promoter score known by any cybersecurity or IT software vendor in history.



Despite global economic uncertainty and rising political tension resulting in widespread technology spending apprehension, Axonius finished Q3 2023 with its best quarter in company history. With company-best performance in US federal government - both civilian and intelligence agencies - large enterprise, EMEA, APAC, and channel segments, the company saw high double-digit growth.

“I continue to be humbled by the Axonius team. Their teamwork and talent is what drives our success,” said Dean Sysman, CEO and Co-founder of Axonius. “We are thankful to the hundreds of customers that trust Axonius to be their system of record for all digital infrastructure. Our achievements in closing Q3 are a testament to the depth and breadth of the problems faced by IT and security teams and our ability to help solve them. Axonius gives organizations the ability to control the complexity that comes with an always-expanding sprawl of devices, users, software, SaaS applications, cloud services, and the tools used to manage and secure them by providing the full context of all assets in the environment.”

Leading the way to a record quarter was Axonius Federal Systems LLC - the entity created to serve the mission of United States government agencies. Axonius Federal Systems brought on eleven new federal customers including the company's largest deal ever - more than double the size of the previous biggest deal - and three separate contracts above one million dollars each.

“The United States government has made cybersecurity more than just a priority, it has mandated serious, rapid change,” said Tom Kennedy, Vice President of Axonius Federal Systems LLC. “With both federal civilian and Intelligence agencies looking to improve their cyber resilience, implement zero trust, and defend critical infrastructure, we’ve seen an unprecedented appetite to solve the most fundamental issues at the heart of all IT and cybersecurity programs. We are proud to have earned the trust of the teams tasked with securing the most critical assets in the US federal government.”

In addition to its public sector growth, Axonius closed its largest ever non-federal account representing 7-figure ARR with a Fortune 15, along with other large enterprise customers in retail, manufacturing, technology, and more.

“The love our customers have for the value we bring is what motivates us and makes us always aim higher,” said Nick Degnan, SVP of Global Sales. “With a category-leading NPS score of 84, incredible customer testimonials from customers worldwide from Incomm to Khaleeji Bank , we are fortunate to have IT and security professionals sharing their stories of success with Axonius. In Q3, we had our first-ever customer-led user group hosted by a global hospitality Fortune 500 customer, attended by six other Fortune 500 customers and a dozen other leading organizations in financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, and more. We are now planning additional user groups in New York City, San Francisco, and more so customers can learn from each other, and we can continue learning how to meet the evolving needs of our customer base.”

As a result of unparalleled customer demand and satisfaction, Axonius earned prestigious industry accolades in Q3, including inclusion in the inaugural Redpoint InfraRed 100 , a comprehensive list of the next 100 promising private companies in cloud infrastructure, the Forbes Cloud 100 , and a Telly Award in the “Non-scripted/documentary” category for " Controlling Complexity: Adaptation ", starring Simone Biles and Amy Bream. Axonius was also featured in four Gartner Hype Cycles, including the 2023 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for SecOps .

“We are proud and thankful for the acknowledgment we’ve earned for innovation, customer satisfaction, and our brand,” said Nathan Burke, Chief Marketing Officer at Axonius. “We want to thank Redpoint, NASDAQ, Gartner, Forbes, and Bessemer Venture Partners and all Axonius employees and customers that have earned us the right to celebrate these achievements.”

With a major product announcement coming in October and company achievements still to be announced before the end of 2023, Axonius enters Q4 with unprecedented momentum. IT and security teams around the world are encouraged to book a demo or start a free trial to see why the most innovative and iconic organizations trust Axonius.

About Axonius

Axonius gives customers the confidence to control complexity by providing a system of record for all digital infrastructure. With a comprehensive understanding of all assets including devices, identities, software, SaaS applications, vulnerabilities, security controls, and the context between all assets, customers are able to mitigate threats, navigate risk, decrease incident response time, automate action, decrease costs and eliminate waste, and inform business-level strategy — all while eliminating manual, repetitive tasks. Recognized as creators of the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) category and innovators in SaaS Management Platform (SMP) and SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) , Axonius is deployed in minutes and integrates with hundreds of data sources to provide a comprehensive asset inventory, uncover gaps, and automatically enforce policies and automate action. Cited as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies in history, with accolades from Deloitte, CNBC, Forbes, and Fortune, the Axonius Platform covers millions of assets for customers around the world. To book a demo or start a free trial visit Axonius.com .

