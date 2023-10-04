Stop & Shop Teams Up with American Cancer Society for the 15th Year to Fight Breast Cancer

QUINCY, Mass., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For fifteen years, Stop & Shop has been committed to supporting the American Cancer Society’s mission, raising $6.38 million since the partnership began, and earning the title of largest point of sale retail partner via their annual register campaign. This year, Stop & Shop is again joining the American Cancer Society’s movement to celebrate breast cancer survivors and thrivers and help end breast cancer as we know it. Throughout the month of October, all 400 + Stop & Shop stores in NY, NJ, MA, RI, and CT, will offer shoppers the option of donating $1, $3, or $5 at checkout or rounding up their total at self-checkout with 100% of the donation going to the American Cancer Society.



The annual campaign is personal to Stop & Shop, and this year, the brand’s in-store campaign signage will once again feature associates sharing their breast cancer journeys – each who have faced a diagnosis. Chrissie Bugg (New Bedford, MA), Mary Gotsch (Hopewell Junction, NY), and Michelle Bogan, (Groton, CT) have stepped forward to share their journey to help inspire hope for those facing their own breast cancer diagnosis.

Chrissie Bugg –

Twelve years ago, Chrissie Bugg was diagnosed after her very first mammogram. With a daughter going into her first year of high school, Chrissie never got down about her diagnosis and always took the attitude of, “let’s fix this.” A negative outcome did not cross her mind. Chrissie was a Girl Scout Leader before needing to stop for her treatments and was supported through her treatment by the women in her Girl Scout network, her family, her friends, and her Stop & Shop management team. Chrissie had a partial mastectomy and many rounds of chemotherapy over the course of a year, and 39 days of radiation to become cancer free.

Stop & Shop supported Chrissie through her journey, including providing her and her family groceries during her treatment so she could focus on her recovery and rest. “Having support gave me what I needed to get through and meant the world to me to know that I was well taken care of to be able to focus on my fight against cancer.”

Mary Gotsch –

Mary Gotsch was diagnosed 14 years ago after a very difficult time in her personal life. With the support of her stepfather and mother, two children, and her close friends, Mary knew how important fighting was. After a lumpectomy, chemotherapy for 9 months, and radiation for 4 months, she was officially in recovery.

Mary fought her battle with cancer prior to joining Stop & Shop and now advocates for breast cancer research as a survivor.

“Fighting cancer has been important to me. I know how hard it is to go through cancer, so I wanted to help make it easier for others to get through it and know that they are not alone. I am a Survivor, but it doesn’t stop there, I am fighting to find the cure.”

Michelle Bogan–

Michelle has been with Stop & Shop for 26 years. Like Chrissie, her first mammogram ever in June of 2022 revealed an aggressive breast cancer that was fortunately caught early. Her doctor shared that if it had not been caught when it was, Michelle would be fighting for her life.

It has been a little over a year since Michelle’s last surgery and she is always fearful that her cancer will return. She is going for her third and final surgery this month and hopes it will help her to start feeling like herself again.

“This was the hardest battle I have ever fought, but it has taught me that I am stronger than I ever knew. I am a Survivor.”

To bring their in-store fundraising to life, Stop & Shop will proudly sponsor the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer movement in Jones Beach, NY; Riverhead, NY; Point Pleasant, NJ; Fairfield County, CT; Providence, RI; Boston, MA; Bronx, NY; and new this year in Hudson Valley, NY and Hartford, CT. Stop & Shop will activate at these events, supporting survivors and their local communities.

“Stop & Shop is proud to join the American Cancer Society for the fifteenth year to continue supporting the important work the organization does in the fight against breast cancer,” says Jennifer Barr, Director of External Communications and Community Relations for Stop & Shop. “We are especially proud of our courageous associates who are serving as the faces of this year's campaign, sharing their personal journeys with breast cancer and highlight the importance of giving.”

“We couldn’t create the impact we do without the support of Stop & Shop employees. This year, we are proud to work with Stop & Shop to grow our partnership by applying a portion of the proceeds towards patients in need of access to breast cancer screenings. Together we are the movement, the hope, and the future,” says Anthony Marino, EVP at American Cancer Society.

Last year, Stop & Shop and its customers raised $1.7M, which supports the American Cancer Society's mission to end breast cancer as we know it through investments in breast cancer research, ensuring greater access to quality care, influencing public policy, and providing patient support.

According to the American Cancer Society Cancer Facts & Figures 2023 report, an estimated 297,790 women in the United States will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer, and an estimated 43,170 will die from the disease this year. In addition, 2,800 men will be diagnosed, and 530 will die from breast cancer. Thanks to partners like Stop & Shop, a breast cancer diagnosis does not come without hope, and the breast cancer journey is not one that is traveled alone.

The American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop offers a wide assortment with a focus on fresh, healthy options at a great value. Stop & Shop's GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose how and where they want to shop - whether in-store or online for delivery or same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger, supporting our troops, and investing in pediatric cancer research to help find a cure. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs 58,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1dc447c6-4477-49a2-8bb4-66bbac0205d9