Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at September 30, 2023 was $54.29, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 14.0% and 22.1%, respectively. These compare with the 3.4% and 9.5% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.



The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at September 30, 2023, the leverage represented 15.4% of CGI’s net assets, up from 14.9% at the end of 2022 and down from 15.9% at September 30, 2022.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at September 30, 2023 was $35.63, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 11.6% and 23.1%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of September 30, 2023 were as follows:

Information Technology 22.6 % Industrials 22.3 % Materials 15.7 % Energy 11.9 % Consumer Discretionary 11.2 % Financials 9.4 % Real Estate 4.4 % Communication Services 1.7 % Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.6 % Health Care 0.5 %



The top ten investments which comprised 41.3% of the investment portfolio at market as of September 30, 2023 were as follows:

NVIDIA Corporation 6.9 % TFI International Inc. 4.7 % Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited 4.4 % First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 4.4 % Franco-Nevada Corporation 4.0 % Apple Inc. 3.7 % West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. 3.6 % WSP Global Inc. 3.4 % Mastercard Incorporated 3.2 % The Descartes Systems Group Inc. 3.0 %



