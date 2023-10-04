Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at September 30, 2023 was $54.29, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 14.0% and 22.1%, respectively. These compare with the 3.4% and 9.5% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at September 30, 2023, the leverage represented 15.4% of CGI’s net assets, up from 14.9% at the end of 2022 and down from 15.9% at September 30, 2022.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at September 30, 2023 was $35.63, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 11.6% and 23.1%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of September 30, 2023 were as follows:

 Information Technology22.6% 
 Industrials22.3% 
 Materials15.7% 
 Energy11.9% 
 Consumer Discretionary11.2% 
 Financials9.4% 
 Real Estate4.4% 
 Communication Services1.7% 
 Cash & Cash Equivalents0.6% 
 Health Care0.5% 


The top ten investments which comprised 41.3% of the investment portfolio at market as of September 30, 2023 were as follows:

 NVIDIA Corporation6.9% 
 TFI International Inc.4.7% 
 Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited4.4% 
 First Quantum Minerals Ltd.4.4% 
 Franco-Nevada Corporation4.0% 
 Apple Inc.3.7% 
 West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.3.6% 
 WSP Global Inc.3.4% 
 Mastercard Incorporated3.2% 
 The Descartes Systems Group Inc.3.0% 


FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca