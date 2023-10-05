Augmedix Forging Strategic Partnerships for an Open Network of Digital Health Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix (Nasdaq: AUGX), a healthcare technology company that delivers industry-leading, ambient medical documentation and data solutions, announced today that it has reached agreements in principle for strategic collaborations with three innovative digital health companies: Myndshft, Ellipsis Health, and The Sullivan Group. The goal of these partnerships is to enhance the value delivered to health systems by forging an open network of digital health solutions that will integrate into Augmedix’s technology through application programming interfaces (APIs), structured data feeds, and Augmedix’s bi-directional communication channel into the point of care.



“Partnering with these healthcare innovators represents our commitment to drive transformation through open collaborations and integrations,” said Ian Shakil, Founder, Director, and Chief Strategy Officer of Augmedix. “‘The whole is greater than the sum of its parts’ absolutely rings true here. By bringing Augmedix’s platform and our partners’ technologies together, we expect to magnify their impact, further driving our joint missions to tackle the full spectrum of administrative burdens that clinicians face while improving clinician and patient experiences.”

Myndshft , a provider of automated prior authorization software, and Augmedix will work together to take strategic steps to streamline automated, end-to-end documentation. Through this partnership, once Augmedix transfers the medical note to the electronic health record (EHR), Myndshft dynamically references clinicians’ medical documentation, patients’ health and benefits information, and payers’ plans and policies to automate prior authorization submissions on behalf of Augmedix and Myndshft customers. This process allows information such as authorizations, denials, appeals, documentation requests, and status monitoring to be populated back into the EHR, ensuring that the combined services address administrative challenges while offering seamless scaling, integration, and support options.

Ellipsis Health , the market leader in AI-generated vocal biomarker technology for the identification and monitoring of mental health conditions at scale, intends to work with Augmedix to better serve clinicians and patients in need of behavioral healthcare services. Augmedix and Ellipsis Health expect to be able to automate medical documentation, mental health screenings, social determinants of health (SDOH) screenings, and topic analysis to help to identify issues earlier and triage patients to the appropriate care. Augmedix plans to integrate the Ellipsis Health API into its platform so that alongside ambient medical documentation, clinicians will receive patients’ anxiety and depression severity scores during clinical visits. This will allow Augmedix and Ellipsis Health to help improve patient experiences and outcomes.

The Sullivan Group , a leading authority in patient safety and medical error reduction, is partnering with Augmedix to advance this mission. Together, Augmedix and The Sullivan Group plan to offer high-quality, trusted solutions that integrate medical documentation with a reduction in clinicians’ exposure to diagnosis-related errors through the Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS). Diagnosis-related errors are the highest cost driver of malpractice claims in emergency medicine. The partnership will sit at the heart of helping to solve for documentation burden, clinician burnout, and patient safety, especially among emergency departments and ambulatory clinics.

The Augmedix platform harnesses automatic speech recognition, natural language processing, including large language models, and structured data sets. It digitizes the natural conversation between a clinician and patient, extracts the necessary medical information and then converts the information into comprehensive medical notes and structured data in real time. The medical notes are then transferred into the EHR.

These partnerships will expand the benefits of Augmedix’s platform by incorporating prior authorization, clinical decision support, and a system designed to reduce clinician exposure to diagnosis-related medical errors. They will also enable Augmedix to further leverage the wealth of structured data created by its platform and will serve to enhance health system ROI and patient outcomes. The parties have agreed in principle on a strategic partnership pending finalization of a definitive agreement.

For more information, visit https://augmedix.com/partnerships-and-integrations/ .

