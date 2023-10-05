Canon Virginia, Inc. in Collaboration with Sterilumen Exhibits Together at the 2023 Global Produce & Floral Show

Newport News, Virginia, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Virginia, Inc. (CVI) is excited to announce their attendance at the Global Produce & Floral Show, October 19 - 21, 2023, booth #3421 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. CVI, in collaboration with Sterilumen, a subsidiary of Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI), will be displaying Sterilumen’s Airocide® Pro+, indoor air purification system designed in part with the assistance of CVI’s Design For Manufacturing Services, in addition to other products and technologies.

Applied UV first announced CVI as the primary manufacturer, assembler and logistical provider for their suite of air purification solutions in Fall 2022. Since then, teams from both companies have collaborated on the manufacturing of the next generation of Airocide® products.

"Our collaboration with Canon Virginia, Inc. exemplifies the synergy of Airocide’s pioneering tech and CVI’s manufacturing expertise. The Airocide® Pro+, being showcased at the Global Produce & Floral Show, reflects our shared vision for a healthier and sustainable future through innovative solutions," says Max Munn, president & director, Applied UV & CEO, MunnWorks.

Airocide Pro+ will be on display at the show. With a focus on practicality and convenience, the new Airocide® technology is smaller and has a lower profile than its prior iterations due to modifications in manufacturing. It is designed to integrate into transportation or cold storage environments without taking up unnecessary space.

“The Global Produce & Floral Show is a wonderful platform for Canon Virginia, Inc. to officially announce our emergence into the agricultural industry and showcase our newest technologies and collaborations within the industry,” says Ron Kurz, senior director, Business Development Division. “This show is unlike any tradeshow we have ever exhibited at and I am so excited to share what CVI has been doing within the industry. Canon is a leader in numerous industries such as camera and video, but we are so much more that. I am excited to highlight CVI’s collaboration with Sterilumen, their air purification technology in combination with CVI’s manufacturing know-how, and to explore new business relationships.”

CVI is committed to helping its customers by using new Canon technologies, innovation and collaboration, advanced manufacturing know-how and a heritage of quality and expertise.

Since its inception, Canon Virginia has excelled as the Americas’ manufacturing center for Canon brand products. Today, that excellence is available to customers outside the Canon family. Canon Virginia is uniquely qualified to deliver individually tailored contract manufacturing solutions that can exceed companies’ high-quality standards and ambitious lead times for a variety of products in a variety of industries.

About Canon Virginia, Inc.

Canon Virginia, Inc. is a subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.6 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2021 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 36 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2022. Located in Newport News, Virginia, Canon Virginia, Inc. serves as Canon’s only manufacturing, engineering, recycling and technical support center in the Americas region. CVI produces new products using advanced manufacturing methodologies while also serving as a factory service center providing expert customer service in the repair and refurbishment of Canon products. Canon Virginia’s manufacturing services extend to injection mold making and contract manufacturing services. For more information, call 1-866-99-CANON or visit www.cvi.canon.com.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc. provides proprietary technology focused on global food security, air quality, and specialty building solutions for the commercial and hospitality industries. For information on Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries such as Sterilumen, please visit https://www.applieduvinc.com.