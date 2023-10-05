Getty Images Named Authorized Photographic Agency of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

LONDON, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, today announced it will be capturing the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023 as the Authorized Photographic Agency.



As Authorized Photographic Agency of the International Cricket Council (ICC), Getty Images will deploy a team of award-winning sports photographers to capture every angle of the Cricket World Cup from the Opening Match on 5th October to the Final on 19th November. With an expert team of assigned ICC photographers, Getty Images will have exclusive shooting positions for every match and behind-the-scenes access to capture differentiated content including player portraits, training sessions and on-field action.

“We are thrilled to continue our longstanding association with the ICC to showcase the unique and defining moments of one of the sport’s marquee events through the creativity and expertise of our specialist cricket photographers,” said Ken Mainardis, Global Head of Content at Getty Images. “The Cricket World Cup is an incredible opportunity to display Getty Images’ photographic excellence and provide our global customers, including the ICC’s commercial partners, with a breadth of coverage and differentiated content that isn’t available anywhere else.”

With an unrivalled history of capturing world-class events, Getty Images covers over 160,000 editorial events a year, including over 150,000 major sports events. Since 1999, Getty Images has covered seven Cricket World Cups as the Authorized Photographic Agency and will capture over 160,000 images at this year’s tournament.

Getty Images has worked alongside many of the world’s significant sports leagues and governing bodies for over 25 years. Along with the ICC, Getty Images is an official photographer or photographic partner to over 120 of the world’s leading sports governing bodies, leagues and clubs, including the PGA, FIFA, the International Olympic Committee, Major League Baseball, Formula 1 and many more.

