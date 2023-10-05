Surveys Unleashed: Alpine IQ’s Innovative Feature Transforms Customer Feedback into Actionable Insights

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine IQ unveils Surveys, a groundbreaking feature that aims to bridge the gap between businesses and their customers, as well as foster internal communication within teams. This tool not only amplifies the customer voices but also offers a comprehensive platform for businesses to create, manage, and analyze feedback.

The Surveys tool allows businesses to craft tailored surveys to gather invaluable feedback on various topics. These encompass areas such as customer experience, product assortment, pricing strategies, promotions, and operational facets. What sets this feature apart is its ability to target and dispatch surveys to the appropriate audience, ensuring high response rates and gathering valuable insights.

This initiative demonstrates Alpine IQ's dedication to nurturing a culture of ongoing improvement and feedback within organizations. Moreover, the feature facilitates the collection of product reviews based on customers' purchase histories, guaranteeing authentic and relevant feedback.

Nicholas Paschal, co-founder, and CEO of Alpine IQ said, "At Alpine IQ, we prioritize listening to both our customers and our internal teams. The Surveys feature embodies our unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous enhancement."

Surveys offer a seamless experience for businesses. Within an intuitive interface, creating a survey is straightforward, allowing users to set its duration and provide essential details. The platform ensures brand consistency with customizable content and design flexibility. A variety of question types cater to diverse feedback needs, with responses stored in the Persona profile for precise audience segmentation. Additionally, the share tab facilitates easy distribution, whether standalone or integrated with campaigns. Once collected, businesses benefit from detailed insights, with options to view individual question data or download responses for in-depth analysis.

With the Surveys feature, Alpine IQ is poised to transform the manner in which businesses collect and leverage feedback. This ensures they remain efficient, prioritize their customers, and maintain a competitive edge.

About Alpine IQ

Alpine IQ empowers businesses in all industries by providing customer-focused technology to help retailers and brands of all sizes and industries resolve growth challenges and generate revenue. The company provides customers with the most extensive suite of tools for marketing, data ops, loyalty, and analytics.

Media Contact:

Alesia Anderson

PR for Alpine IQ

alesia.anderson@alpineiq.com

