American Rebel Expands into the Beverage Industry with the Launch of American Rebel Beer

Nashville, TN, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ("American Rebel" or the "Company"), a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of branded safes, personal security and self-defense products and apparel, today announced its expansion into the beverage industry with the launch of American Rebel Beer.

“American Rebel’s expansion into the beverage industry is a truly pivotal moment for our company,” said Andy Ross, Chief Executive Officer of American Rebel. “We have built a brand that is based on fundamental values which make American Rebel a household name. Our success in gaining market share with our legacy safe and personal security product businesses has enabled us to build a loyal customer base that we can continue to serve with additional lifestyle products and introduce America’s God Fearing, Constitution Loving, National Anthem Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer.”

“With over $44 billion in sales for 2022, the U.S. beer market presents a massive opportunity for a new entrant to capture market share. We believe American Rebel is well positioned to capitalize on this opportunity. The current competitive landscape for domestic beers reflects shifting consumer trends and the need for a differentiated product that consumers can buy to express their values. Our strategy aims to fill that void with a product that embodies the spirit of freedom and independence, which has always been the heart and soul of our company. American Rebel is America’s Patriotic Brand,” said Mr. Ross.

The Company has partnered with BevSource, the largest integrated provider of beverage development, sourcing, and production solutions in the U.S., to bring American Rebel Beer to market. Based in St. Paul, Minnesota, BevSource provides a full suite of operational and support services to some of the beverage industry’s leading brands. Leveraging its network of long-term strategic relationships with ingredient suppliers, BevSource will provide American Rebel Beer with top-tier ingredient sourcing and full-scale services to support development and production.

“From my 20 plus years of experience, American Rebel has all the attributes to be one of BevSource’s highly successful and sustainable brands,” said Dan Macri, EVP of Business Development at BevSource. “I see the brand power of American Rebel in the American Spirit space and it is the vision, passion, and success of the American Rebel management team led by Andy Ross that has us at BevSource convinced we found the right partner!”

City Brewing Company, LLC, the largest full-service alcoholic beverage contract manufacturer in the U.S., will provide co-packing and supply chain services for American Rebel Beer. City Brewing operates out of four facilities located in Wisconsin, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, and California with an aggregate capacity to produce over 130 million cases per year.

Mr. Ross continued: “Partnering with both the nation’s top beverage solutions company as well as the largest co-packer puts us in prime position to scale our beverage business quickly and efficiently. City Brewing’s facilities are highly modernized for beer production and have ample capacity that will enable us to immediately ramp up operations. Our partners have proven track records of successfully taking new beverage companies from concept to large scale production in an efficient manner. We are proud that they have chosen to partner with American Rebel Beer, and we look forward to working with their team to achieve our shared vision of success.”

“We will begin the roll-out of our light beer on a regional basis in early 2024 and expect to scale nationally in 2025. As we look forward, we plan to launch additional products in the beverage category while continuing to build momentum across all our businesses to maximize long-term value for our shareholders,” concluded Mr. Ross.

To learn more about American Rebel Beer, visit www.americanrebelbeer.com. To learn more about BevSource or City Brewing Company, visit www.bevsource.com or www.citybrewery.com.

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) operates primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories and will introduce American Rebel Beer in early 2024. To learn more, visit americanrebel.com, championsafe.com, superiorsafe.com and americanrebelbeer.com. For investor information, visit americanrebel.com/investor-relations.

