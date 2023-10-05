Winner of This Year’s PCCA Institute Pharmacy Student Scholarship, Holly Seyler Will Address 350+ Compounders at ThinkNext: International Seminar 2023

Houston, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCCA selected pharmacy student Holly Seyler, a PharmD candidate from the University of Washington School of Pharmacy, as the winner of the 2023 PCCA Institute Pharmacy Student Scholarship Contest. Seyler will deliver a 10-minute mainstage presentation on Saturday, October 28, during ThinkNext: International Seminar 2023, the compounding industry’s biggest event, in Houston, Texas.

“Holly’s enthusiasm for patients is equally matched by her enthusiasm and advocacy for the compounding industry,” said PCCA Vice President of Public Affairs, Education and Human Relations Lizzie Harbin. “She exemplifies all PCCA Core Values and is proof there’s hope for the future of compounding.”

A third-year pharmacy student earning her doctorate in pharmacy, Seyler works as an intern at Clark’s Compounding Pharmacy in Bellevue, Washington. She previously earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology and Anthropology and a Master of Science degree in Museum and Field Studies with a focus on paleontology.

“I have to say, compounders are really a special community unto themselves. It’s been amazing receiving so much support!” Seyler said. “We share ideas and talk about our challenges — all of which remind me why, out of all of the different fields of pharmacy, I chose compounding — because we work together to make a difference in so many patients’ lives.”

Pharmacy students across the country entered the scholarship contest for an opportunity to engage with compounding pharmacists from all over the world at ThinkNext: International Seminar 2023. Contest participants discussed how they plan to change the compounding profession for the better, as well as why they chose to pursue a career in compounding.

Finalists in the scholarship contest included Nehal Ahmed, a pharmacy student at Texas A&M University, and Elizabeth Caley, a pharmacy student at the University of Kansas.

“I’m grateful to work with so many pharmacy students! Their passion fuels my desire to advance the compounding industry today and in the future,” said PCCA Director of Academic Affairs Bindhu Batra, PharmD, RPh. “We developed this contest to engage and encourage future compounders and help them make lasting connections with seasoned compounders. It’s a wonderful opportunity for everyone.”

Being held October 26-28 in Houston, Texas, ThinkNext: International Seminar 2023 offers attendees in-person and virtual access to remarkable speakers, workshops and presentations. For agenda and registration details, visit pccainternationalseminar.com.

# # #

ABOUT PCCA

PCCA supports the creation of personalized medicine and innovative products that make a difference in patients’ lives. As a complete resource for independent compounding pharmacies and health systems, PCCA provides high-quality products, education and support to more than 3,000 pharmacy members throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and other countries around the world. Incorporated in 1981 by a network of pharmacists, PCCA has supported pharmacy compounding for more than 40 years. Building on PCCA’s passion for continuing education, PCCA Institute provides exceptional compounding training to pharmacy students around the country. Learn more at pccarx.com.

Attachment