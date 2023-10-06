Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program

| Source: Bekaert Bekaert

Zwevegem, BELGIUM

       

Update on the Share Buyback Program

Period from 28 September 2023 to 4 October 2023

On 28 July 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 28 September 2023 to 4 October 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 69 259 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the seventh tranche of the Program during the period from 28 September 2023 to 4 October 2023:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
28 September 2023Euronext Brussels5 50941.7442.1441.56229 946
 MTF CBOE1 25641.7842.1441.5052 476
 MTF Turquoise30641.7141.8041.6612 763
 MTF Aquis38541.8042.0041.6816 093
29 September 2023Euronext Brussels8 62242.4342.6042.06365 831
 MTF CBOE3 53142.4242.6042.06149 785
 MTF Turquoise95342.4342.6042.0840 436
 MTF Aquis1 03842.4242.6042.1244 032
2 October 2023Euronext Brussels10 35542.5842.7842.42440 916
 MTF CBOE3 91442.6242.8242.40166 815
 MTF Turquoise73142.6642.8242.6031 184
 MTF Aquis1 24242.6142.8242.4852 922
3 October 2023Euronext Brussels10 25742.4342.6642.18435 205
 MTF CBOE4 57642.4342.6842.22194 160
 MTF Turquoise1 22842.4642.7042.2052 141
 MTF Aquis1 31842.4642.6242.2655 962
4 October 2023Euronext Brussels8 36542.0442.2441.92351 665
 MTF CBOE3 81142.0342.2441.88160 176
 MTF Turquoise90642.0342.1841.9438 079
 MTF Aquis95642.0442.2041.9640 190
Total 69 25942.3242.8241.502 930 777

On 4 October 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 069 136 own shares, or 5.49% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


Attachments

p231006E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program