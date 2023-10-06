Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program

Update on the Share Buyback Program

Period from 28 September 2023 to 4 October 2023

On 28 July 2023 , Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 28 September 2023 to 4 October 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 69 259 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the seventh tranche of the Program during the period from 28 September 2023 to 4 October 2023:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 28 September 2023 Euronext Brussels 5 509 41.74 42.14 41.56 229 946 MTF CBOE 1 256 41.78 42.14 41.50 52 476 MTF Turquoise 306 41.71 41.80 41.66 12 763 MTF Aquis 385 41.80 42.00 41.68 16 093 29 September 2023 Euronext Brussels 8 622 42.43 42.60 42.06 365 831 MTF CBOE 3 531 42.42 42.60 42.06 149 785 MTF Turquoise 953 42.43 42.60 42.08 40 436 MTF Aquis 1 038 42.42 42.60 42.12 44 032 2 October 2023 Euronext Brussels 10 355 42.58 42.78 42.42 440 916 MTF CBOE 3 914 42.62 42.82 42.40 166 815 MTF Turquoise 731 42.66 42.82 42.60 31 184 MTF Aquis 1 242 42.61 42.82 42.48 52 922 3 October 2023 Euronext Brussels 10 257 42.43 42.66 42.18 435 205 MTF CBOE 4 576 42.43 42.68 42.22 194 160 MTF Turquoise 1 228 42.46 42.70 42.20 52 141 MTF Aquis 1 318 42.46 42.62 42.26 55 962 4 October 2023 Euronext Brussels 8 365 42.04 42.24 41.92 351 665 MTF CBOE 3 811 42.03 42.24 41.88 160 176 MTF Turquoise 906 42.03 42.18 41.94 38 079 MTF Aquis 956 42.04 42.20 41.96 40 190 Total 69 259 42.32 42.82 41.50 2 930 777

On 4 October 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 069 136 own shares, or 5.49% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

