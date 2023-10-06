Share-based incentive program

In accordance with the authorization from the General Meeting on May 17’th 2023 and Company announcement 8/2023 the Board of Directors in Orphazyme A/S has today introduced an incentive program for the Board of Directors and Management. The incentive program is designed and structured around the concept of retaining members of the board and management, while also creating an incentive for a positive share price development and corporate performance for the benefit of the Company’s shareholders.

The incentive program comprises Restricted Share Units (“RSUs”) which entitle the participants, subject to vesting occurring, to be allocated a number of shares in the Company, equivalent to the number of vested RSUs against payment of the exercise price per share. The exercise price is fixed at DKK 1,00 per share corresponding to the nominal value of the share.

The RSUs will have a vesting period from the date of grant and until approval of the annual report at the annual general meeting in the following calendar year and is therefore aligned with the one-year election period. Vesting of the RSUs is not conditional on any financial performance criteria, however vesting will be conditional upon the Participant’s continued membership of the Board of Directors during the entire Vesting Period.

Based on the current number of participants, the company has today issued 825,000 RSU options in total.

