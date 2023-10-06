Wind Anemometers Market worth $273.32 Million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The wind anemometers are essential for accurately measuring wind speed, direction, and other environmental factors at sea, helping identify suitable and optimal locations for offshore wind turbines. This drives the demand for specialized offshore anemometer systems. Offshore wind power is one of the fast-growing solutions to the world's need for clean and renewable energy.

Wind Anemometers Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $164.31 Million in 2022 and is poised to reach $273.32 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2030 according to a new report published by The Insight Partners.

Wind farm technology is advancing rapidly, with increasing attention paid to offshore wind farms placed in deep waters and away from the shore than traditional wind farms. In addition, offshore wind farms have a significantly smaller environmental footprint than fossil fuel plants and deliver no greenhouse gas emissions. with the increase in the development of offshore wind farms, the demand for wind anemometers is anticipated to grow, bolstering the wind anemometers market growth.





Global Wind Anemometers Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 164.31 Million in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 273.32 Million by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Segments covered Measuring Type, Anemometers Type, and Application Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America. Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, Company Analysis, Industry landscape, Growth factors, and Trends









Smart and Connected Refrigeration Systems to Fuel Wind Anemometers Market Growth During Forecast Period:

According to 4C Offshore, there are 63,177 MW operational worldwide, in Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. They also offer an environment for marine life, with the platforms operating as artificial reefs that attract fish and other aquatic species. Before constructing offshore wind farms, developers must assess the potential locations' wind conditions. Also, detailed wind resource assessments are essential to determine the energy production potential of an offshore wind farm. Wind anemometers provide the data needed to estimate the energy output, helping developers make informed investment decisions and secure financing for these large-scale projects.

Moreover, the development of offshore wind farms has driven technological and innovation advancement in the renewable energy industry, indicating improved performance and reduced costs. Once installed, offshore wind farms have lower operating costs than traditional fossil fuel plants. The governments of several countries and various companies are developing new offshore farms. For instance, in September 2023, Orsted, the global wind energy developer, announced the launch of an offshore wind farm in New Jersey, which is expected to be fully operational by 2026. Hence,





Wind Anemometers Market: Industry Overview

The wind anemometers market is categorized based on measuring type, anemometers type, application, and geography. Based on measuring type, the wind anemometers market is segmented into velocity anemometers and pressure anemometers. By anemometers type, the wind anemometers market is segmented into mechanical, ultrasonic, and others. Based on application, the wind anemometers market is categorized into offshore and onshore. The wind anemometers market, based on geography, is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

In 2022, North America led the global wind anemometers market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The wind anemometer market in North America is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. Wind sensors are widely used in autonomous aircraft vehicles to sense weather changes and perform safer take-offs and landings. With the increase in the adoption of autonomous aircraft vehicles, the demand for wind anemometer is increasing. By knowing the application of wind anemometers, various engineers across the globe are developing wind anemometers for application in autonomous aircraft. For instance, in August 2022, the engineers developed a wind sensor for autonomous aircraft and drones that is low-energy, low-drag, lightweight, and more sensitive to changes in pressure compared to conventional types. The wind anemometer is widely used in wind turbine projects to monitor wind direction and speed. Across North America, wind turbines play a significant role in producing clean energy. Several entities, such as the United States Wind Turbine Database (USWTDB), provide the locations of land-based and offshore wind turbines in the US. According to the United States Geological Survey, 72,731 turbines cover 43 states (plus Guam and PR). As of the fourth quarter of 2022, the most recent turbines were added to the USWTDB. Further, the presence of market players, including R. M. Young and Campbell Scientific, Inc., in North America contributes to the wind anemometers market growth.





Wind Anemometers Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

LSI LASTEM Srl, Campbell Scientific Inc, Vaisala Oyj, R M Young Co, OTT HydroMet Fellbach GmbH, Gill Instruments Ltd, Adolf Thies GmbH & Co KG, Theta Instruments Co Ltd, Lambrecht meteo GmbH, Bristol Industrial & Research Associates Ltd, and METEK Meteorologische Messtechnik GmbH are among the leading market players profiled in the wind anemometers market report. Several other essential market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which help the key players strategize their market growth. A few developments are mentioned below:





Recent Developments:

In 2023, Gill Instruments Ltd introduced WindUltra, a 2-axis anemometer. The product offers high performance combined with toughness, compact design, and rapid installation and alignment features while still delivering the high-accuracy ultrasonic wind speed and direction sensing that Gill is renowned for.

In 2022, METEK acquired business areas of Theodor Friedrichs GmbH & Co. The products of Theodor Friedrichs GmbH & Co. include conventional sensor technology, the widely used data logger type Combilog, and a variety of test chambers.





