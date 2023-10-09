Vow ASA: Vow's Subsidiary Scanship Secures Euro 3.7 million Order for Advanced Wastewater Purification Systems

Vow ASA (VOW) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Scanship, has received a significant order worth Euro 3.7 million. The order entails the delivery of advanced wastewater purification systems for two cruise newbuilds.

This contract represents the exercise of an option for a larger newbuild series at a prominent European shipyard on behalf of a major shipowner. Scanship will be responsible for supplying its cutting-edge wastewater purification system for two ships, ensuring the processing of all grey and black water in compliance with the highest environmental standards set by the industry. The systems will adhere to the effluent standards of the Baltic Sea and Alaska.

The delivery of major equipment supplies is scheduled for 2025 and 2026, respectively.

Further details regarding the shipyard and shipowner involved in this contract will be disclosed at a later stage.





For more information, please contact:

Henrik Badin, CEO, Vow ASA

Tel: +47 90 78 98 25

Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com

Tina Tønnessen, CFO, Vow ASA

Tel: +47 406 39 556

Email: tina.tonnessen@vowasa.com





About Vow

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company's world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Advanced technologies and solutions from Vow enable industry decarbonisation and material recovery. Biomass, sewage sludge, plastic waste and end-of-life tyres can be converted into clean energy, low carbon fuels and renewable carbon that replace natural gas, petroleum products and fossil carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company's capability to deliver is well proven.

The company is a cruise market leader in wastewater purification and valorisation of waste. It provides technology and solutions which enable industries to transition towards a fossil-free future by converting biomass and waste into valuable resources and clean energy. The company also has strong niche positions in food safety and robotics, and in heat-intensive industries with a strong decarbonising agenda.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.