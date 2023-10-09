USI’s 10th Annual Nationwide Gives Back Community Investment Campaign Supports Local Communities Through More Than 14,500 Hours of Volunteerism

VALHALLA, N.Y., Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a world leader in risk management, employee benefit and retirement consulting, today announced the results of its 10th annual USI Gives Back campaign, an award-winning social responsibility program focused on supporting positive change in local communities across the country. Throughout August and September, USI team members participated in 308 community volunteer events, totaling over 14,500 hours of volunteerism. Additionally, 73 percent of this year's events supported one or more diverse or underrepresented groups. Since its inception in 2014, the USI Gives Back program has positively impacted over 2.7 million lives.

“We are thrilled to share the positive impact our teams made through this year’s 10th annual USI Gives Back volunteer campaign,” stated Kim Van Orman, senior vice president and chief human resources officer for USI. “It is incredibly rewarding to see our team members across the country embrace the spirit of this program, demonstrating their ongoing commitment to supporting the diverse needs and charitable causes within the communities we serve.”

Michael Sicard, USI’s chairman and CEO, stated: “The spirit of our annual Gives Back community investment program is woven deep into our organization’s values and culture, representing a special time each year when our teams come together to refresh, rebuild, uplift and support the local communities we serve. I want to thank all of our team members for their invaluable volunteer contributions and for making this year’s 10th annual campaign a tremendous success.”

For additional information on USI Gives Back, visit www.usi.com/community.

