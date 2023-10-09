KH Group Plc

Stock Exchange Release 9 October 2023 at 2:00 pm EEST

Composition of KH Group Plc’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board of KH Group Plc has been appointed in accordance with the Charter of the Nomination Board approved by the Annual General Meeting of the company held on 11 May 2022. The Nomination Board comprises three representatives of the Company’s largest shareholders based on the ownership situation on 31 August 2023 and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of KH Group. The members of the Nomination Board are:

• Simon Hallqvist, Preato Capital AB

• Mikko Laakkonen

• Johanna Takanen

• Juha Karttunen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of KH Group.

In its organizing meeting on 9 October 2023, the Nomination Board elected Simon Hallqvist as its Chairman.

The primary purpose of the Nomination Board is to prepare and present proposals for the Annual General Meeting concerning the composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors. The Nomination Board delivers its proposals for the Annual General Meeting to the Company’s Board of Directors by the last day of January preceding the Annual General Meeting at the latest.

KH GROUP PLC



Juha Karttunen

Chairman of the Board of Directors

FURTHER INFORMATION:

Chairman of the Board of Directors Juha Karttunen, +358 40 555 4727

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Main media

www.khgroup.com

Sievi Capital is now a conglomerate with a new name KH Group. Our four business areas are leading players in their sectors in B2B products and services and consumer trade. The objective of our strategy change is to focus on the business of the earth-moving machinery supplier KH-Koneet. KH Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.