HAProxy’s Global Market Leadership Continues in G2 Fall 2023 Grid® Reports

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAProxy Technologies, the company behind the world’s fastest and most widely used software load balancer, today announced it had been named a Leader in ten categories in the G2 Fall 2023 Grid® Reports. HAProxy maintains overall leadership in Load Balancing from the previous quarter, and received acclaim in five other product categories, in every market-level segment, and across worldwide and regional segments, cementing HAProxy Technologies as a global technology leader.



In the Momentum Grid® Report for Load Balancing, HAProxy increased its category-leading Momentum Score from 73 to 77, maintaining a significant lead over competitors. As in the previous quarter, HAProxy distinguished itself as the users’ choice with an exceptional Satisfaction Score of 94 – beating the other category Leaders by 26 points.

“Once again, we are pleased to see so many customers and users sharing their success with HAProxy,” said Dujko Radovnikovic, CEO, HAProxy Technologies. “We have always prioritized doing whatever it takes to make customers happy, so it’s awesome to see the results of that approach. This dedication to customer satisfaction has led us to expand the breadth of our technology and the strength of our global community. The Fall 2023 reports show the growing influence of HAProxy at all levels, with fantastic opportunities ahead of us.”

G2 recognizes HAProxy’s leadership and growing presence in multiple markets

G2, a leading aggregator of user reviews and product ratings, awarded HAProxy 30 badges including naming HAProxy a Leader in the following categories:

The Leader designation signifies that HAProxy has earned best-in-class ratings from verified customers for both user satisfaction scores and market presence.

Strong customer relationships at the heart of category leadership

Our leadership in so many reports is a result of our obsessive focus on our customers. Many recent G2 reviews testify to the industry-leading customer experience delivered by HAProxy Technologies.

“There is not a thing that comes to mind as a common frustration point for me with HAProxy,” says a newly-posted 5-star review of HAProxy on G2’s site. “HAProxy simplifies our configuration as we centralize everything on our HAProxy servers which allows us to simplify firewall rules, certificate management, and back-end routing.”

“HAProxy has been an invaluable addition to our technology stack, from scaling out capacity for our applications to simplifying disaster recovery operations,” shared another HAProxy reviewer. “From our first uses of the community edition and transitioning to the Enterprise Edition (HAPEE), one of the biggest standouts has been the documentation. The enterprise edition builds upon a great piece of software with tremendous documentation, developers and community support. It adds many additional modules and a dedicated team of account managers, engineers, and support staff.”

Flexibility satisfies traditional and modern application use cases

HAProxy Technologies featured in six G2 categories, up from four categories in previous quarters. This growth reflects the flexibility of our product portfolio, which satisfies the diverse needs of customers with either traditional or modern application architectures, and those undergoing digital transformation and modernization.

One reviewer in the middle of cloud migration wrote, “We are on the quest to move our workload from on-prem to AWS cloud and the help we are getting from our [HAProxy] account manager and to the [...] technical teams were at the top. I also like how HAProxy connects their pool of talents in Slack where they are just a message away. With good documentation I can say that I was from ‘Zero’ to almost ‘Hero’.”

Load balancing

HAProxy is known as the world’s fastest and most widely used software load balancer and maintains a strong market leadership in the G2 Fall 2023 Grid® Reports. In the Load Balancing category, HAProxy Technologies ranked in 20 reports and was awarded 8 badges, including Leader (overall), Momentum Leader, and Best Relationship.

Application security

HAProxy Technologies is increasingly recognized as a security leader. Our customers rely on HAProxy’s proven multi-layered security to protect against threats including distributed denial-of-service (DDoS), bots, API abuse, and the OWASP Top Ten. In the DDoS Protection, Web Application Firewall (WAF), and Web Security categories, HAProxy Technologies ranked in a total of 18 reports and was awarded 14 badges, including Momentum Leader for DDoS Protection and WAF.

API management and DevOps

Our products enable many modern use cases including API gateway, Kubernetes Ingress Controller, and automation. As such, we are proud to be recognized in the categories for API Management and DevOps, where HAProxy Technologies ranked in a total of 20 reports and was awarded 8 badges, including Users Most Likely To Recommend and Highest User Adoption in the Mid-Market segment for API Management.

Scalability powers growth in all market segments

In addition to general market presence, where we ranked in 36 “overall” reports, HAProxy Technologies features prominently in reports for particular market segments at all levels. This represents the scalable performance of our technology, which is capable of powering growth, strengthening security, and increasing observability for customers of any size.

Enterprise

HAProxy Technologies ranked in six reports in the Enterprise segment. HAProxy’s high performance and low resource use in any environment make it the load balancer of choice for large enterprises aiming to reduce the costs of scale, whether on-premises or in the cloud. The combination of HAProxy Enterprise and HAProxy Fusion adds scalable management, monitoring, and automation capabilities, introducing yet more efficiency to enterprises with large deployments.

A reviewer from the Enterprise segment wrote, “With the introduction of HAProxy load balancing solution we manage to move away from hardware load balancing solution, which give us the ability to scale out and open up the path to flexibility in terms of upgrade, total cost of overhead of maintaining physical devices and ease of maintaining the product altogether.”

Mid-Market and Small-Business

We also ranked in 14 reports in the Mid-Market segment and two reports in the Small-Business segment, where the low total cost of ownership (TCO), rapid return on investment (ROI), and open source community version deliver incredible value.

Global presence drives recognition in all regions

HAProxy Technologies featured in 44 global reports, reflecting our position as a global technology leader with users, customers, and community developers in every part of the world. However, despite our global outlook, we participate as much as possible in regional communities.

From supporting grassroots meet-ups such as Kubernetes Community Day in Italy, to co-hosting a joint webinar in Bangladesh with OneWorld InfoTech (an IT solution/services provider with a focus on cyber security), to our own thriving developer hub in Paris, France, we believe in fostering a global community of local success stories.

Alongside the global reports, HAProxy Technologies ranked in three reports in the Americas, two reports in Asia and Asia Pacific, eight reports in Europe and EMEA, and one report in India.

About HAProxy Technologies

HAProxy Technologies is the company behind HAProxy, the world’s fastest and most widely used software load balancer. Rapidly deploy HAProxy products to deliver websites and applications with the utmost performance, observability and security at any scale and in any environment. HAProxy Technologies is headquartered in Waltham, MA, with multiple offices across the US and Europe. Learn more at HAProxy.com .

