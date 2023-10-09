AMAZON PRIME BIG DEAL DAYS 2023 LIVE COVERAGE: CONSUMER INSIGHTS COMING FROM NUMERATOR

CHICAGO, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, will publish live updates on consumer purchasing and sentiment throughout Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event, taking place October 10–11. Numerator’s Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023 Tracker will release its first update at Noon Eastern on Tuesday, October 10, followed by subsequent updates throughout the event, and a final update on Thursday, October 12 after the sale’s conclusion.

Pulling from insights gathered during previous sale events, Numerator predicts that Prime Big Deal Days will likely be smaller than Prime Day—last year, the Prime Early Access Sale saw a 6-point drop in household participation compared to Prime Day 2022; however, the event will likely bring a significant boost to overall eCommerce sales. Consumers are expected to purchase toys in anticipation of the holidays, see steep promotions on older inventory, and shop competing sale events like Target Circle Week and Walmart Deals – Holiday Kickoff.

Numerator’s Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Tracker compiles a live look across Numerator data sources to bring immediate insights into Prime Big Deal Days activity, including:

Order insights (order sizes, orders per household, household spend)

(order sizes, orders per household, household spend) Item level insights (top items, average price per item)

(top items, average price per item) Shopper insights (gender, age, income, urbanicity)

(gender, age, income, urbanicity) Survey insights from verified Prime Big Deal Days buyers

The Numerator Prime Big Deal Days Survey will launch with the start of the event and will be fielded to verified Amazon buyers to understand consumer sentiment, purchase intent, and influencers, including:

Influence of Prime Big Deal Days deals

Claimed participation or intention to participate in other holiday retail events (e.g., Target Circle Week, Walmart Deals – Holiday Kickoff, Cyber Monday, Black Friday)

Categories purchased on Prime Big Deal Days

Other retailers considered for Prime Big Deal Days purchases

Impact on holiday shopping and gift buying

The Numerator Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Tracker will feature live data derived from a 1 million+ household Numerator panel. Numerator is the leading source of detailed eCommerce data, including Amazon, as part of a seamless view of consumer buying regardless of whether people shop on or offline. It is built on a technology platform enabling rapid access to data.

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.