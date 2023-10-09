ROTH MKM to Host Healthcare Opportunities Conference on October 12th at the Yale Club in New York City

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire / --- ROTH MKM (ROTH), www.roth.com , a full-service investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors, today announced that it will host its 2023 Healthcare Opportunities Conference in New York City, NY on October 12th, 2023.

The conference will provide pre-qualified institutional investors and healthcare industry professionals with the opportunity to interact closely with C-level executives of approximately 25 public healthcare companies that have been selected by ROTH’s research analysts. The conference will have a multiple sub-sector focus with participating companies operating in Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Technologies and Oncology Therapeutics.

The event will consist of 10-minute company presentations where members of the senior leadership of each of the highly innovative pre-selected companies will share their insights on operations, key opportunities and challenges, their vision for the roadmap ahead, and prevailing sectoral trends. To facilitate maximum engagement and discovery, these sessions will be moderated by ROTH’s senior research team, including Jonathan Aschoff, Ph.D.Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst, and Scott Henry, CFA, Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst and Head of Pharmaceuticals Research, Jason Wittes , Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst and Dylan Dupuis , Ph.D., Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst.

“Meaningful conversations between companies and a wide spectrum of investors will be the main focus of our Healthcare Opportunities Conference,” says James Antonopoulos , Managing Director, Head of Healthcare Investment Banking at ROTH. “As part of fostering new relationships and deepening existing ones, institutional investors will benefit from company presentations, insights, and operational updates from the select small and micro-cap companies showcased during this event. At ROTH, we maintain a strong position as one of the leaders in capital formation and advisory services for growth-oriented Healthcare companies. This conference represents some of the most promising and exciting areas in the Healthcare industry today.”

Virtual Event streaming provided by Sequire.

The conference is intended for qualified investors, companies, service providers and members of the media/press related to ROTH MKM and is by invitation only. Clients interested in attending should contact their ROTH sales representative at (949) 720-5700 or e-mail: registration@roth.com

Since 2010, ROTH has been involved in approximately 570 transactions for its Healthcare clients, with total transaction value over $25.0 billion. (Source: ROTH MKM | 09/25/2023)

THURSDAY | OCTOBER 12TH

All times are listed in Eastern Time (ET)



7:30am - 9:00am Registration & Morning Coffee

8:00am - 2:00pm Company Presentations (10 minutes each)

12:00pm - 1:00pm Box Lunches

2:00pm - 5:00pm 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings

VENUE



The Yale Club

50 Vanderbilt Ave

New York, NY 10017

EVENT LINKS

Participating Companies at the time of this release include:

Company Name Mobile Friendly URL American Gene - Addimmune/ 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. (VCXB) https://www.americangene.com/ Beyond Air (XAIR) https://www.beyondair.net/ Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) https://biofrontera-us.com/ BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (BRTX) https://www.biorestorative.com/ CervoMed Inc. (CRVO) https://www.cervomed.com/ Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) https://www.chemomab.com/ Delcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH) https://delcath.com/ Genenta Science S.p.A. (GNTA) https://www.genenta.com/ First Wave Biopharma, Inc. (FWBI) https://www.firstwavebio.com/ Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO) https://www.fortressbiotech.com/ Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSDT) https://heliusmedical.com/ Imugene (ASX:IMU) https://www.imugene.com/ Inventiva S.A. (IVA) https://inventivapharma.com/ Monopar Therapeutics, Inc. (MNPR) https://www.monopartx.com/ Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NVCT) https://nuvectis.com/ Oryzon Genomics SA (ORYZF) https://www.oryzon.com/en Procaps Group (PROC) https://www.procapsgroup.com/home Prosomnus, Inc. (OSA) https://prosomnus.com/ RenovoRx, Inc. (RNXT) https://renovorx.com Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (REVB) https://www.revbiosciences.com/ Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) https://sensushealthcare.com/ TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TFFP) https://tffpharma.com/

List as of 10/05/2023 - This is not an offer or solicitation of the securities herein.

Please visit the ROTH MKM Conference section of our marketing partner, B2i Digital , for additional information about the companies in attendance.

Thank you to the event sponsors:

Company Name Mobile Friendly URL Antenna Group https://www.antennagroup.com/ Armanino https://www.armanino.com/ B2I DIGITAL, Inc. https://b2idigital.com/ InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) https://www.investorbrandnetwork.com/ Pryor Cashman LLP http://www.pryorcashman.com Sequire https://mysequire.com/





