Bay Club Acquires Key Sports Resort in Marin County Continuing Their Ongoing Bay Area Growth Strategy

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bay Club Company (“Bay Club”) took another step forward in its ongoing growth in the Bay Area announcing the acquisition of Rolling Hills Club (“Rolling Hills”).

Rolling Hills joins Bay Club’s Marin County Campus, which includes three additional properties. The acquisition of Rolling Hills 8-acre swim and tennis club located in Novato at the foothills of Mt. Burdel brings even more diversity to Bay Club’s Marin Campus. The Marin Campus includes StoneTree Golf Club, a 132-acre golf course, Ross Valley, a 2.5-acre year-round pickleball, tennis, swim, and family destination located in the heart of southern Marin, and Bay Club Marin, a 60,000 square foot athletic club in Corte Madera.

The innovative “Campus” model pioneered by Bay Club gives members access to clubs strategically located within driving distance from one another. This design allows members to access a diverse array of amenities and offerings spanning across four strategic quadrants: fitness, sports, family, and hospitality. “As promised, we expect to be very aggressive adding new amenities throughout our existing Bay Area portfolio,” said Bay Club’s President and CEO, Matthew Stevens. “This expansion in Marin County comes fresh off our growth in our East Bay Campus with the acquisition of Crow Canyon Country Club last month.”

The addition of Rolling Hills will provide Marin County members access to another base of active lifestyle amenities including swim, tennis, pickleball and fitness in a family-oriented club environment. After distilling insights from employees and members of Rolling Hills, Bay Club plans to invest a minimum of $10 million in the overall Marin County campus – with all four locations benefitting from upgrades.

“As we continue to grow, each new club and/or amenity added to the Bay Club portfolio aligns with our overall vision to enhance members’ active lifestyle options,” said Tracy Cioffi, Bay Club’s Chief Marketing Officer. “The growing network of Bay Area clubs allows us to deliver more programs and experiences that cater to diverse health-oriented interests.”

The addition of Rolling Hills to Bay Club’s Marin Campus highlights the company’s commitment to provide robust and comprehensive wellness options, adding to its plan of more than 135,000+ members, 25+ locations from Seattle to San Diego, and a workforce of 4,000+ employees by year-end.

ABOUT BAY CLUB

With a robust and growing portfolio of clubs spanning from Seattle to San Diego, The Bay Club Company is a leader in the active lifestyle space and strives to deliver fitness, sports, family, and hospitality experiences across the West Coast.

Through its innovative Shared Membership concept, Bay Club recognizes that “family” encompasses diverse connections beyond traditional boundaries. Members curate memberships that reflect their unique networks of friends, neighbors, coworkers, and family members, creating a vibrant and inclusive community designed for their life.

From elevated fitness and leisure facilities to engaging programming and amenities, Bay Club invites members to embrace an active lifestyle. As Bay Club continues to evolve, it remains committed to fostering communities of well-being, connection, and transformation across their portfolio.

