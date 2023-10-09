Camfil APC Web Resource on The Necessity of Dust Testing in Modern Industrial Operations Is Online

Jonesboro, Arkansas, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JONESBORO, Ark., October 9, 2023 – Understanding your facility's dust is vital for safety, efficiency, and compliance. This web resource from Camfil APC provides details on the importance of testing dust generated from industrial operations. Regular testing ensures optimal system performance, personnel protection, and adherence to federal standards.

Industrial operations produce dust; it's a common byproduct. But how well do you know the dust your facility produces? Whether you've been producing the same type of dust for decades, or you've recently made changes to your operation, understanding your dust has never been more crucial.

The web resource covers:

Protect your Personnel: Safety first. No one wants accidents in the workplace. Dust can be both harmful and explosive. It is the responsibility of manufacturers to know the combustibility of their dust. Testing not only helps in ensuring workplace safety but also fulfills the legal obligation to provide evidence of the dust's nature.

Choose the Right Filter: With various dust types come various filters. A proper analysis can guide you to select the correct filter, ensuring that harmful contaminants are kept at bay and the health of your employees remains uncompromised.

Optimize Dust Collector Performance: A well-optimized dust collector saves energy, time, and money. With the right data from a dust test, you can ensure your system functions at peak performance, to provide cleaner air and lower operational costs.

Stay Compliant: From OSHA to the EPA, there are numerous federal bodies overseeing the safety standards of industries. A thorough understanding of your dust ensures that your operations remain compliant, avoiding potential legal and financial repercussions.

How is Dust Analyzed?

Dust analysis starts with a simple sample from you. From there, a series of state-of-the-art tests are conducted:

Particle Size Analysis: To determine the efficiency required for emission standards.

Video Microscopes: For a detailed visual on dust shape and characteristics.

Abrasion Testing: To ensure the longevity and efficiency of dust-handling components.

Other Essential Tests: Including moisture testing which impacts filter life.

Our Camfil APC dust collection experts, equipped with a state-of-the-art dust collection test facility, are ready to provide the insights you need. Ensure you're making informed decisions, investing wisely, and, most importantly, keeping your team safe.

For more information on dust testing and how it can benefit your facility, click here.

About Camfil APC

Camfil APC is a prominent provider of air filtration and dust collection systems. Committed to enhancing indoor air quality for nearly half a century, Camfil APC assists businesses in navigating their options and delivers cost-effective, efficient solutions tailored to their specific requirements.

