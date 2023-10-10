PetVivo Holdings, Inc. to Exhibit at 2023 American College of Veterinary Surgeons Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV & PETVW) (the "Company") an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals announced today it will be exhibiting at the American College of Veterinary Surgeons (“ACVS”) conference to be held October 11th to October 14th, 2023 at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville, Kentucky.



The Company intends to exhibit its lead product, SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology, an intra-articular injectable veterinary medical device consisting of sterilized, extra-cellular matrix microparticles; Spryng microparticles perform in the joint as wet, slippery micro-cushions used in the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, such as osteoarthritis.

“The ACVS Conference provides us an excellent event to demonstrate to leading veterinary surgeons our innovative medical device, Spryng, with OsteoCushion Technology, for the management of osteoarthritis” said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. “We welcome the opportunity to support the ACVS and participate in this conference to explain the benefits of Spryng and how it may be used to enhance the lives of companion animals.”

Furthermore, the Company will be sponsoring two presentations at the ACVS Conference. Jessica Rychel, DVM, DACVSMR and Lindsey M. Fry, DVM, DACVSMR, CVPP, CCRP, cVMA, DVM, DACVSMR, CCRP, CVPP, cVMA, both founders of Red Sage Integrative Veterinary Partners, are providing a presentation entitled “When Surgery is Not an Option- a Multimodal Approach to Management of Orthopedic Cases”. If you would like to attend the presentation by Dr. Rychel and Dr.Fry the details are provided below. Also, Joseph Manning, DVM, and Senior Technical Veterinarian for the Company, is discussing the use of Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology in a presentation entitled “Advancements in Intra-Articular Therapies: A Naturally Derived Option for Joints”. If you would like to attend the presentation by Dr. Manning the details are provided below.

For more information about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. and its innovative product, Spryng, please contact info1@petvivo.com

Conference Exhibit Details:

American College of Veterinary Surgeons Conference (ACVS)

Booth #: 813

Dates:

Thursday, October 12: 9:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 13: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 14: 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Location: Kentucky International Convention Center: Exhibit Hall B in Louisville, Kentucky

Dr. Jessica Rychel and Lindsey Fry Presentation Schedule:

Presentation Title: Advancements in Intra-Articular Therapies: A Naturally Derived Option for Joints

Presentation Date: Friday, October 13: 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Location for Presentation 1: Kentucky International Convention Center: Exhibit Hall B

Dr. Joseph Manning Presentation Schedule:

Presentation Title: Advancements in Intra-Articular Therapies: A Naturally Derived Option for Joints

Presentation Date: Saturday, October 14: 6:30 a.m. - 7:30 a.m.

Location for Presentation 2: Kentucky International Convention Center: M103

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV & PETVW) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

The Company has a robust pipeline of products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twenty patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product SPRYNG, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the treatment of lameness and other joint-related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale to veterinarians.

