IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 40 - 2023

Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|02/10/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,600
|123.90
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|03/10/2023
|FR0010259150
|39
|122.10
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|03/10/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,661
|123.00
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|04/10/2023
|FR0010259150
|54
|122.50
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|04/10/2023
|FR0010259150
|43
|121.10
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|04/10/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,503
|122.16
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|05/10/2023
|FR0010259150
|119
|120.50
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|05/10/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,481
|120.78
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|06/10/2023
|FR0010259150
|12
|121.90
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|06/10/2023
|FR0010259150
|47
|121.65
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|06/10/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,541
|121.19
|XPAR
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|8,100
|122.21
