IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 40 - 2023

Boulogne Billancourt, FRANCE

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1102/10/2023FR00102591501,600123.90XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1103/10/2023FR001025915039122.10CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1103/10/2023FR00102591501,661123.00XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1104/10/2023FR001025915054122.50AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1104/10/2023FR001025915043121.10TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1104/10/2023FR00102591501,503122.16XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1105/10/2023FR0010259150119120.50AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1105/10/2023FR00102591501,481120.78XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1106/10/2023FR001025915012121.90CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1106/10/2023FR001025915047121.65TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1106/10/2023FR00102591501,541121.19XPAR
       
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL8,100122.21 


