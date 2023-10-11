Stellantis Recognizes Suppliers for

Commitment, Performance, Quality and Operational Excellence

Third annual supplier recognition event recognizes 16 suppliers with the Stellantis ‘Supplier of the Year’ award

40 suppliers were nominated across 16 different strategic categories, including purchasing, supply chain, supplier quality and innovation





DETROIT, October 11, 2023 – This week Stellantis honored 40 of its suppliers for their outstanding commitment, performance, quality, and operational excellence in 2022. One supplier in each of 16 categories, including aftermarket parts and services, direct materials, indirect services, and regional performance, was named ‘Supplier of the Year’. The third annual event was attended by more than 150 global suppliers as well as Stellantis leadership.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to this year’s ‘Supplier of the Year’ winners whose dedication and impeccable standards have helped us navigate challenges and achieve new heights,” said Stellantis Chief Purchasing and Supply Chain Officer Maxime Picat. “Their collaborative spirit, exceptional performance, uncompromising quality, and timely delivery of parts and services have been integral to our achievements.”

All ‘Supplier of the Year’ nominees and award winners were selected by cross-functional leadership teams at Stellantis. The teams assessed the suppliers on several criteria such as performance, innovation, quality, cost, program launch, and safety, as well as their focus on activating the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 plan.

As part of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, Stellantis announced plans to reach a 100% passenger car BEV (battery electric vehicles) sales mix in Europe and 50% passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales mix in the U.S. by 2030 while reducing complexity and lowering the cost by 40%. These targets are a key focus of the purchasing and supply chain team as Stellantis moves to provide clean, safe, and affordable transportation for all.

2023 Regional Supplier of the Year Award Winners

North America

Alps Alpine

South America

F2J Industry

Enlarged Europe

Plastic Omnium

Middle East & Africa

A2ME Industry

India & Asia Pacific

Iljin Group

China

VMAX New Energy Co.

2023 Stellantis Global Supplier of the Year Award Winners

Indirect Services

Accenture

Quality

Gestamp

Direct Material Performance

Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL)

Program Management

Plastic Omnium

Innovation

EFI Automotive

Corporate Social Responsibility

Pirelli Tire LLC

Capex

Qian Yuan Mould

Supply Chain Parts

Aisin Corporation

Supply Chain Logistics

Bertani Transport

Aftermarket

Sercore Tech SL

