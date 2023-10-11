New Data from Banner University Medicine Demonstrating Effectiveness of BVA-100® Use in Ambulatory Heart Failure Patients Presented at Heart Failure Society of America Annual Scientific Meeting

Blood Volume Analysis (BVA) in 83-Patient Study Provided Highly Effective Guidance for Care of Heart Failure Patients Otherwise Unavailable Using Common Proxy Diagnostic Methods



Oak Ridge, TN, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NASDAQ: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces new data from Banner University Medicine Advanced Heart Failure Clinic in Phoenix, AZ validating the benefits of the Company’s BVA-100 diagnostic blood test for ambulatory patients with advanced heart failure. Data were presented at the Annual Scientific Meeting of the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA), which brought together the world’s leading experts in heart failure at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland, OH on October 8, 2023.

Key findings included:

The urgent need for BVA to guide care was shown by the discordance between clinician estimates of total and red blood cell volumes and measured volumes was present in 48% of the patients for total blood volume and in 64% of patients for red blood cell volume in the initial twenty-five patients

Most patients had severe blood volume derangements as measured with BVA, only 41% of patients had normal total blood volume, and only 29% had normal red blood cell volume

BVA optimized care and led to better outcomes In the study’s outpatient advanced heart failure clinic, incorporating BVA allowed diagnosis of common, often severe, and clinically unsuspected variances in total blood and red blood cell volumes



The study titled, “The Value of Blood Volume Analysis to Guide Ambulatory Advanced Heart Failure Care,” measured individual blood volumes in eighty-three ambulatory patients with advanced heart failure utilizing BVA to determine the benefits of quantitative blood volume measurements not otherwise obtainable using traditional methods such as clinical signs, symptoms, and exam. “The frequency of the variances in red blood cell volume tended to be greater and more severe than those found in total blood volume. Identifying variances in red blood cell volumes provides an opportunity to evaluate and treat these patients, and our patients in general have benefitted from treatment of both total blood and red blood cell volume,” said Marc A. Silver, MD, FACP, FACC, FCCP, FAHA, FHFSA, principal investigator, and Faculty, Advanced Heart Failure Cardiologist at Banner University Medical Center.

Michael Feldschuh, Daxor’s CEO and President said, “Management of diuretic strategies remains one of the most difficult and challenging problems clinicians encounter in heart failure patients. This study provides further evidence that our BVA technology is a practical and effective solution to the challenge of optimizing heart failure care in both the inpatient and outpatient settings, and use of our diagnostic confirms that surrogate markers such a physical exam are not accurate or precise compared to direct and objective measurement with Daxor’s BVA system.”

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (NASDAQ: DXR), is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the only diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 65,000+ tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing trials in the areas of heart failure treatment with support from the NIH and is under contract developing analyzers to improve combat casualty care with the U.S. Department of Defense. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com . Sign up to receive news on Daxor’s innovative technology HERE .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.