Axonius Federal Systems now available through U.S. Department of Defense Enterprise Software Initiative

ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonius Federal Systems LLC , the leader in cybersecurity asset management and SaaS management for federal agencies, today announced the Axonius platform has been added to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Enterprise Software Initiative (ESI) program as part of TD Synnex Public Sector’s most recent Blank Purchase Agreement (BPA) award.



This ESI BPA makes it more straightforward and faster for the DoD and U.S. Intelligence Community (IC) to procure the Axonius platform and gain full visibility of their respective attack surfaces, discover gaps in coverage, and automatically validate and enforce policies.

“Adding the Axonius platform to this BPA makes perfect sense considering the DoD’s laser focus on attaining a zero trust cybersecurity framework by fiscal year 2027,” said Tom Kennedy, Vice President of Axonius Federal Systems. “Axonius provides a strong foundation for zero trust architecture by providing IT, security, and operations teams full visibility and observability to their complete asset inventory, whether on-premises or in the cloud.”

Axonius is uniquely positioned to help DoD and IC agencies understand the complete cyber asset attack surface, performing automated asset discovery every seven days, cataloging vulnerabilities every 14 days, and easily launching asset and vulnerability discovery within 72 hours of request.

Axonius helps agencies find gaps in their security by identifying devices and users without security controls while ensuring all devices adhere to security requirements, The Axonius platform also discovers servers, cloud instances, SaaS applications, and other devices that aren’t being properly scanned, directly addressing the challenges of shadow IT.

The DoD and other agencies use contract vehicles like the DoD ESI and the General Services Administration (GSA) schedule to procure products and services from companies like Axonius Federal Systems more efficiently, offering DoD customers pre-negotiated favorable terms and conditions as well as discounts based off GSA Schedule Contract pricing through competitive Blanket Purchase Agreements (BPAs).

The Axonius platform is available under Department of Defense Enterprise Software Initiative (DoD ESI) Blanket Purchase Agreement N66001-23-A-0050 through DLT Solutions GSA Schedule Number GS-35F-267DA. For more information, contact the DLT Solutions Axonius Sales Team at 703-709-7172 or AxoniusDoDESI@dlt.com.

Awarded ESI BPAs are the Department of Defense’s preferred method of IT procurement in accordance with the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) Section 208.74.

About Axonius Federal Systems

Axonius Federal Systems LLC (AFS) gives federal agencies the confidence to control complexity by mitigating threats, navigating risk, automating response actions, and complying with federal cybersecurity regulations and guidelines such as Zero Trust, NIST Cybersecurity Framework, CDM, FISMA, and NDAA 889. A subsidiary of Axonius, the leader in cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) and SaaS management, AFS is the only solution available in the federal space that integrates with hundreds of data sources to provide a comprehensive asset inventory, uncover gaps, and automatically validate and enforce policies. For more on how AFS supports the mission of the U.S. government to improve national security, visit https://www.axoniusfed.com/ .

About TD SYNNEX Public Sector

TD SYNNEX Public Sector is a business unit of TD SYNNEX. It is the premier government solutions aggregator that specializes in understanding the IT needs and solving the challenges of the U.S. federal, state, local and education markets. TD SYNNEX Public Sector helps simplify the process and removes barriers for independent infrastructure and software vendors, federal systems integrators and value-added resellers doing business in the U.S. public sector. For more information, please click here.