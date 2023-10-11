GTreasury Wins CorporateTreasurer Awards for Best Cashflow Forecasting and Best Risk Management Solutions

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTreasury, a treasury, payments, and risk management software provider, today announced the company has won two awards from CorporateTreasurer’s 2023 CT Awards: Best Cashflow Forecasting Solution and Best Risk Management Solution.



CorporateTreasurer—one of the leading and most respected treasury-industry publications—used a judging panel of 11 treasury experts and a rigorous vetting process to select the best-of-the-best among treasury technology and banking solutions. GTreasury’s cashflow forecasting and risk management solutions were selected as winners based on the following criteria: 1) the competitive advantage that the solutions provide to customers, 2) the solutions’ capabilities, and 3) a demonstrable path of continued innovation.

“It’s an honor to win not one, but two, treasury technology awards from CorporateTreasurer,” said Vincent Casanova, Managing Director – APAC, GTreasury. “We continue to focus on iterating and delivering products for treasury teams that make them more efficient, enable them to connect to more banking and technology partners, and empower them to unlock new opportunities for their executive teams and businesses. Cashflow forecasting and risk management are critical for modern treasurers, and we’re proud to lead the industry with differentiated and innovative solutions.”

Best Risk Management Solution: The GTreasury platform offers uniquely comprehensive tooling, automation, and connectivity that enables treasurers to visualize—and act on—their ever-changing risk exposures in real time. GTreasury continues to have the most effective and complete risk management solution on the market today, and backs it with expert consulting and managed services. Whether treasurers need to report on their organization’s debt profile or perform deeper risk assessment analysis, GTreasury provides the financial risk management instruments and visualization they need to view the daily indicators of their financial metrics against their company’s risk policy, improving strategic decision-making.

Best Cashflow Forecasting Solution: GTreasury’s cash forecasting solution significantly simplifies the workload for treasury teams by automating data input through several methods, including file imports, external API integration, and AI-driven analysis. With a unified platform and flexible forecast generation, the solution enables treasurers to perform variance analysis and compare forecasts against estimated and actual data. Treasurers can also receive customized alerts, and make extrapolations to understand trends and seasonality. This complete cash forecasting functionality gives treasury teams full control, enabling smarter and faster operational changes backed by best-in-class forecasting capabilities.

“Centuria’s GTreasury implementation has been transformational for our treasury team,” said Marshall Denning, Group Treasurer at Centuria Capital Group, an Australasian property funds management company with $21 billion in funds under management. “We have shifted our company from an Excel-based treasury function, sitting within the finance departments across New Zealand and Australia, to now having a fully centralised treasury operations function. The automation of the majority of Centuria’s treasury business processes continues to boost operational efficiency within our business.”

