TE Connectivity SDE Crimp Commercial Tooling System Featured at Heilind Electronics

WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, features the Standard Die Envelope (SDE) Crimp Commercial Tooling System from TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in sensors and connectors.

Key to the TE SDE Crimp System is the rounded upper jaw design, meticulously engineered for augmented strength and an even distribution of force. This structure allows for more consistent and reliable crimping across various applications.

Incorporating the elements developed in the original PRO-CRIMPER hand tools, the SDE Crimp System takes a leap forward by adding a sturdier design. The system's prime feature is its ability to reduce the requirement for numerous hand tools. Thanks to the SDE die sets, users can effortlessly transition between manual and power-assisted tools.

The longer handle helps operators gain additional leverage while the adjustable handle force aids in operator comfort while improving efficiency and superior crimping quality.

With the SDE Crimp Commercial Tooling System, TE Connectivity continues its tradition of pioneering advanced solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the electronics sector.

To explore the complete features of the TE SDE Crimp Commercial Tooling System and to view our available inventory of TE SDE tools and dies, please visit Heilind.com.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management, and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation, and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

About TE Connectivity



TE Connectivity is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With more than 85,000 employees, including over 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat, and Twitter.

