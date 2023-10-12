Global Investigative Sites Recognize Parexel with the 2023 Society for Clinical Research Sites Eagle Award

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel , one of the world’s largest clinical research organizations (CROs) providing the full range of Phase I to IV clinical development services, today announced it has been awarded the 2023 Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) Eagle Award (CRO category). Parexel received the award at the annual Global Site Solutions Summit held Oct. 6-8 in Hollywood, Fla. The SCRS Eagle Award recognizes the sponsor and CRO committed to outstanding leadership, professionalism, integrity, passion and dedication to advancing the clinical research profession through strong site partnerships.

“Parexel’s collaboration with sites is fundamental to the drug development process and our ability to better serve patients,” said Teri Karcher, Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Head of Launch Excellence & Chief Drug Development Officer. “We are tremendously proud to receive this year’s Eagle Award, which was made possible by the significant contributions and dedication of Parexel’s global site-facing and site supporting teams.”

In support of strong site relationships, Parexel maintains a Site Alliance Network to address the most critical challenges in the clinical trial pathway, create predictable and successful patient recruitment strategies, and expand clinical trial opportunities to investigators and patients across a broader geographical footprint. The company’s Site Alliance Network includes more than 480 sites consisting of more than 21,000 site investigators globally.

Through its ongoing and active collaboration in SCRS, Parexel contributes to a number of different initiatives focused on site and patient support to drive improvements across the clinical development process, including:

Leading a Site Advocacy Group focused on bringing sites and patients together to discuss patient perceptions and opportunities to reduce burdens in clinical trials.

Conducting country-specific Site Alliance Forums with site investigators and coordinators to discuss pain points and develop solutions.

Hosting quarterly forums (Parexel Site Pulse) for global site representatives to learn from other sites and make more informed decisions, and inform Parexel decisions to ensure the best outcome for patients and sites.

Participating as an SCRS Global Impact Partner with sites, sponsors, CROs and professional service providers who facilitate a unique opportunity to engage with SCRS and its members.

SCRS is the leading advocacy organization with a mission to unify the voice of the global clinical research site community. The Eagle Award selection criteria included willingness to collaborate on protocol design and execution, availability of staff to support sites, responsive communication, and fair contracting, budgeting, and payment schedules. The clinical research site community globally ranked companies they had worked with in the past year that they felt exemplified these characteristics. The sponsor and CRO recipients were selected based on the overall number of votes cast by the global site community.

Parexel’s receipt of the SCRS Eagle Award follows its recognition earlier this year as the “Top CRO to Work With” in the WCG CenterWatch Global Investigative Site Relationship survey. This was the second straight time Parexel received the highest ranking in the biannual survey. Among the 34 CROs included in the survey, Parexel received the highest average rating across all 26 performance attributes evaluated.

About Parexel

Parexel is among the world’s largest clinical research organizations (CROs), providing the full range of Phase I to IV clinical development services to help life-saving treatments reach patients faster. Leveraging the breadth of our clinical, regulatory and therapeutic expertise, our team of more than 21,000 global professionals works in partnership with biopharmaceutical leaders, emerging innovators and sites to design and deliver clinical trials with patients in mind, increasing access and participation to make clinical research a care option for anyone, anywhere. Our depth of industry knowledge and strong track record gained over the past 40 years is moving the industry forward and advancing clinical research in healthcare’s most complex areas, while our innovation ecosystem offers the best solutions to make every phase of the clinical trial process more efficient. With the people, insight and focus on operational excellence, we work With Heart™ every day to treat patients with dignity and continuously learn from their experiences, so every trial makes a difference. For more information, visit parexel.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

