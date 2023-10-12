Press Release

Nokia and Colt Showcase Power of PSE-6s Coherent Optics in Live European Optical Network Demonstration

Colt demonstrates how Nokia’s sixth generation super-coherent Photonic Service Engine (PSE-6s) can be used to quickly add scale and performance to optical networks.

Colt delivers new 800G high-speed line capacity over existing open optical line system using Nokia’s PSE-6s platform.

12 October, 2023

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that Colt Technology Services, a global digital infrastructure company, successfully trialed Nokia’s sixth generation super-coherent optics to increase the scale and performance of its optical network. Using Nokia’s PSE-6s solution, Colt successfully completed a long-haul production network trial achieving 800G line capacity over a 1,500 Km network connecting Madrid, Spain to Lisbon, Portugal. This capability will enable Colt to increase the capacity while reducing the total cost of ownership and improving power efficiency.

With the proliferation of bandwidth-hungry applications like streaming, cloud computing and 5G services, operators are having to continually upgrade their network capacity to meet the rising demand for data and new high speed services. Next generation coherent optics like Nokia’s PSE-6s can help operators meet this challenge by significantly increasing the data-carrying capabilities of its existing optical infrastructure.

Deployed over real-world conditions, including aerial fibre cables, as an alien wavelength, over 22 spans involving ROADMs in CDC configuration, Colt was able to achieve 800Gb/s data transmission over a 1,500km fibre network. Nokia’s PSE-6s stands ready to support future 800G customer demand in addition to 400G and 100G applications. With this trial, Colt takes the next step to augment its optical network with next generation data transport capability and meet future customer demands.

Rafael DeFermin, SVP Network Infrastructure, Europe Regional Business Center at Nokia, said: “With data volumes growing exponentially every year, there continues to be an increased focus by operators on the cost and power consumption per bit. But it’s not just about meeting the demands of today’s networks, it’s also about shaping the future of connectivity. Nokia’s PSE-6s solution allows operators like Colt to position themselves at the forefront of the industry and use their existing network to deliver the unmatched speed, efficiency and reliability essential for meeting both current and future evolving customer demands.”

Vivek Gaur, VP of Network Engineering at Colt, said: “This trial highlights our commitment to work with our technology partners to provide scalable and flexible high-bandwidth services across our entire optical network backbone. We are excited by the results of Nokia’s of PSE-6 super coherent optics and see their solution as an important enabler to effectively stay ahead of demand for new high-speed optical services.”

Resources and additional information

Press Release: Nokia launches next gen coherent optics to reduce network consumption by 60 percent #MWC

Press Release: Colt strengthens best-in-class optical network portfolio with new Nokia partnership

Website: Nokia PSE-6s

E-book: Nokia PSE-6s eBook

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Media inquiries

Nokia Communications, Corporate

Email: Press.Services@nokia.com

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn Twitter Instagram Facebook YouTube

About Colt Technology Services

Colt Technology Services (Colt) is a global digital infrastructure company which creates extraordinary connections to help businesses succeed. Powered by amazing people and like-minded partners, Colt is driven by its purpose: to put the power of the digital universe in the hands of its customers, wherever, whenever and however they choose.

Since 1992, Colt has set itself apart through its deep commitment to its customers, growing from its heritage in the City of London to more than 60 offices around the world. The powerful Colt IQ Network connects 222 cities and 32 countries with more than 1000 data centres, 51 Metropolitan Area Networks and over 31,000 buildings across Europe, Asia and North America’s largest business hubs. Privately owned, Colt is one of the most financially sound companies in the sector.

Obsessed with delivering industry-leading customer experience, Colt is guided by its dedication to customer innovation, by its values and its responsibility to its customers, partners, people and planet. For more information, please visit www.colt.net