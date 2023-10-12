National Fuel Schedules Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in a teleconference to review National Fuel Gas Company’s (NYSE:NFG) fourth quarter fiscal 2023 results and hear an update on the Company and its operations. The teleconference will be held on



Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10 a.m. (ET)

Representing management will be David P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer; Timothy J. Silverstein, Treasurer and Principal Financial Officer; and Justin I. Loweth, President of Seneca Resources Company, LLC and National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC. Prepared remarks are planned for approximately 20 minutes with ample time for questions and answers.

To pre-register for this call (recommended), please visit: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=2be14adf&confId=56623

After registering, you will receive your access details via email.

Participant dial in on the day of call:

United States/North America Toll Free: 1-833-470-1428

Participant Access Code: 568657

This teleconference will also be simultaneously webcast online and can be accessed on the NFG Investor Relations website at investor.nationalfuelgas.com. Click the link to the conference call under the Events Calendar to register.

A telephone replay will be available following the call through the end of the day, Thursday, November 9, 2023. To access the replay, dial 1-866-813-9403 and provide Replay Access Code: 693074

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas assets across four business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.