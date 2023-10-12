Discover New Large Format and Production Printing Innovations with Canon U.S.A. at PRINTING United Expo 2023

Melville, NY, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Set to display its lineup of remarkable current and future digital technology, Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, invites attendees to its booth (#B4033) at PRINTING United 2023 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, from October 18-20. Booth visitors can experience the breadth of Canon’s diverse portfolio in large format and display graphics, production printing, high-speed inkjet production printing, and workflow solutions.

Highlights at the Canon booth will include the 2023 PRINTING United Alliance Pinnacle Award-winning UVgel White Ink technology in action on the Colorado M-series. This innovative ink solution (an option with the Colorado M-series) offers superb quality and reliability. The Canon booth will feature new enhancements for the Colorado M-series, as well as an array of other wide-format technologies, including the newly announced imagePROGRAF TM Series.

Also on display at the booth will be the imagePROGRAF GP Series, which helped contribute to Canon U.S.A. and Canon Europe winning the Buyers Lab (BLI) 2023-2024 Pacesetter Award in Production Print Applications: Color Embellishments Large Format from Keypoint Intelligence. Visitors will see the coveted Arizona 2300 XTF flatbed printer equipped with the award-winning FLOW technology, a powerful solution in large-format printing.

The U.S. tradeshow debut of the imagePRESS V1350 digital press, designed to produce offset-quality output and incredible repeatability at print speeds of up to 135 images-per-minute, will be a booth highlight. In addition, the full imagePRESS V Family portfolio will be on display and attendees can experience the efficiency, speed, and quality that this competitive technology brings to the world of digital printing.

Visitors interested in learning more about Canon’s high-speed production inkjet portfolio can attend presentations at the Inkjet Innovation area of the Canon booth. Subject matter experts will be sharing insights on Canon’s inkjet innovations, including its history in inkjet, current offerings, and updates, as well as upcoming technology announcements. A variety of inkjet samples from devices across Canon’s production portfolio, as well as copies of “The Designer’s Guide to Inkjet”, will be on display in the Inkjet Innovation area.

Come to the Canon booth to get a comprehensive look at the latest advancements in PRISMA workflow solutions, including a preview of the upcoming PRISMA Home V1.5 portal and PRISMAprepare Go V1.2 solution with a new Composition option to help customers optimize digital printing and streamline production processes.

"We are excited to showcase how Canon solutions can empower and expand business opportunities for PRINTING United 2023 attendees," said Shinichi “Sam” Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "We invite all visitors to explore the Canon booth and discover our wide array of offerings, all designed with remarkable innovation tailored to meet our customers' needs."

