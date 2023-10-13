Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program

| Source: Bekaert Bekaert

Zwevegem, BELGIUM

        

Update on the Share Buyback Program

Period from 5 October 2023 to 11 October 2023

On 28 July 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 5 October 2023 to 11 October 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 47 818 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the seventh tranche of the Program during the period from 5 October 2023 to 11 October 2023:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
5 October 2023Euronext Brussels2 94142.1642.2442.04123 993
 MTF CBOE1 39542.1542.3842.0658 799
 MTF Turquoise17342.1642.2242.107 294
 MTF Aquis23742.1742.2042.149 994
6 October 2023Euronext Brussels1 77542.5142.5842.2475 455
 MTF CBOE79942.5242.6042.3833 973
 MTF Turquoise8042.5042.5042.503 400
 MTF Aquis3642.4042.4042.401 526
9 October 2023Euronext Brussels6 67642.6642.9842.46284 798
 MTF CBOE3 35342.6542.9842.48143 005
 MTF Turquoise94442.6742.9042.5440 280
 MTF Aquis1 10942.6642.8242.5047 310
10 October 2023Euronext Brussels8 32942.3442.8841.98352 650
 MTF CBOE4 37942.3642.9442.04185 494
 MTF Turquoise91642.3842.8241.9838 820
 MTF Aquis99442.3142.8642.0842 056
11 October 2023Euronext Brussels10 66941.6042.1241.34443 830
 MTF CBOE3 01341.5942.0441.36125 311
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 47 81842.2042.9841.342 017 988

On 11 October 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 111 954 own shares, or 5.57% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

