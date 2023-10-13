Penetration Testing Market to Hit USD 4.13 Billion By 2030 Driven by Increased Cloud Adoption and Rise in Cyber Insurance | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Penetration Testing Market is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.42% between 2023 and 2030, increasing in value from USD 1.51 billion in 2022 to USD 4.13 billion in 2030, as per the SNS Insider report.”

Market Overview

In today's increasingly interconnected and digital world, the importance of securing sensitive information and protecting critical systems has never been greater. Penetration testing, often referred to as "pen testing," is a crucial cybersecurity practice employed by organizations to assess the vulnerability of their computer systems, networks, and applications. This proactive and systematic approach aims to identify potential weaknesses before malicious actors can exploit them, thereby bolstering the overall security posture. Penetration tests provide a realistic view of how a potential attack might unfold, helping organizations better understand their security posture.

Market Analysis

The penetration testing market has experienced significant growth in recent years and is expected to continue expanding in the foreseeable future. The rise in cyberattacks, data breaches, and security vulnerabilities across industries has forced organizations to prioritize their cybersecurity efforts. This has led to a greater demand for penetration testing services to identify and address vulnerabilities before malicious actors can exploit them. Greater awareness of cybersecurity risks among businesses and individuals has led to increased investments in cybersecurity measures, including penetration testing. Companies are recognizing the importance of proactive security testing to protect their assets. Governments and industry regulatory bodies have implemented strict data protection and cybersecurity regulations. Compliance with these regulations often requires regular penetration testing to ensure data security and privacy, driving market growth.

Major Players Listed in this Report are:

The major players are Breachlock Inc., Astra Security, Isecurion, NetSPI LLC, Rapid 7, Vumetric Cybersecurity, CovertSwarm, SecurityMetrics, PortSwigger Ltd, Nowsecure, Vairav Technology, Cisco Systems, Inc., Rebot Security, Netragard, Cigniti Technology Ltd., Bugcrowd, Synopsys, TrustWave Holdings, Inc., and others players

Penetration Testing Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 1.51 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 4.13 Bn CAGR CAGR of 13.42 % From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Key Takeaway from Penetration Testing Market Study

In the ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity, large enterprises have emerged as dominant players in the market. These organizations, owing to their extensive digital footprint and the critical nature of their operations, have recognized the paramount importance of safeguarding their assets against cyber threats. As a result, the large enterprises segment has taken a front seat in driving the growth of the market.

The BFSI sector is another heavyweight in the market. The BFSI sector is highly regulated, with stringent data protection requirements, including GDPR, PCI DSS, and Basel III. Penetration testing helps BFSI organizations demonstrate compliance with these regulations while fortifying their security posture.

Recent Developments

NetSPI , a leading cybersecurity firm, is revolutionizing the realm of security testing with its groundbreaking approach to securing machine learning models. In an era where compliance and data protection regulations are increasingly stringent, NetSPI's ML/AI penetration testing ensures that organizations remain in compliance with relevant industry standards and regulatory requirements.

, a leading cybersecurity firm, is revolutionizing the realm of security testing with its groundbreaking approach to securing machine learning models. In an era where compliance and data protection regulations are increasingly stringent, NetSPI's ML/AI penetration testing ensures that organizations remain in compliance with relevant industry standards and regulatory requirements. BreachLock, a leading name in cybersecurity solutions, has recently unveiled its groundbreaking API Penetration Testing Service, designed to bolster companies' API security protocols. This innovative offering addresses the growing concern of API vulnerabilities, which have become a prime target for cyber threats and data breaches.

Market Dynamics Analysis

The penetration testing market is characterized by a dynamic interplay of drivers, restraints, challenges, and threats, shaping its growth trajectory in the cybersecurity landscape. Among the key drivers propelling this market forward is the relentless surge in cyberattacks and data breaches across industries, which has spurred organizations to prioritize their cybersecurity posture. Regulatory mandates, such as GDPR and CCPA, have also acted as catalysts by necessitating robust security measures and thereby increasing the demand for penetration testing services. Additionally, the rapid adoption of emerging technologies like IoT and cloud computing has expanded the attack surface, further fueling the need for comprehensive testing. Conversely, several restraints and challenges pose hurdles to the market's expansion. Chief among these is the shortage of skilled penetration testers, as the complexities of modern IT environments require highly specialized expertise. Budget constraints for cybersecurity initiatives in smaller organizations can also act as a restraint, limiting the adoption of penetration testing services. Lastly, the market faces threats from the commoditization of services, where automated testing tools can offer a cheaper but less thorough alternative to human-driven testing.

Penetration Testing Market Key Segmentation

By Component

Solution

Services

By Organization Size

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium Enterprise

By Deployment Mode

On-Premise

Cloud

By Testing Type

Network Penetration Testing

Application Penetration Testing

Social Engineering Tests

Cloud Penetration Testing

Others

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Retail and E-commerce

IT and Telecom

Others

Key Regional Developments

North America, particularly the United States, has traditionally been a global leader in the penetration testing market. This is attributed to a robust cybersecurity ecosystem, strict regulatory requirements, and a high number of businesses operating in various sectors. The market is driven by an increasing number of cyber threats and the need for compliance with regulations like HIPAA and PCI-DSS. Europe has a mature market, primarily due to stringent data protection regulations (GDPR) and a strong financial sector. Brexit might impact data flow regulations and, consequently, the demand for penetration testing services. Asia Pacific’s booming economy and increasing technological sophistication are driving demand for penetration testing services. The government's focus on cybersecurity and the growth of the tech industry are major factors.

Impact of Recession on Penetration Testing Market Growth

The impact of an ongoing recession on the penetration testing market is multifaceted. While budget constraints and shifting priorities may initially pose challenges, the continued need for cybersecurity in the face of increased threats, regulatory requirements, and evolving work environments can sustain demand for penetration testing services. Adapting to the changing landscape and providing innovative, cost-effective solutions will be essential for penetration testing firms to thrive during economic downturns.

