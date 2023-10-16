Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

| Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

København K, DENMARK

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                    
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period October 9, 2023 to  October 13, 2023:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)477,362 7,244,597,034
9 October 202349712,989.63786,455,850
10 October 202350213,041.93236,547,050
11 October 202353012,542.96236,647,770
12 October 202355012,585.78186,922,180
13 October 202355812,640.80657,053,570
Total 9-13 October 20232,637 33,626,420
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*2,79612,751.738235,653,860
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)143,177 1,787,112,075
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)482,795 7,313,877,314
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,985,790 31,414,910,751
9 October 20231,98313,195.426126,166,530
10 October 20232,00313,210.903626,461,440
11 October 20232,11512,698.399526,857,115
12 October 20232,19412,774.610328,027,495
13 October 20232,22812,809.169728,538,830
Total 9-13 October 202310,523 136,051,410
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*8,43612,928.9880109,068,943
Bought from the Foundation*2,65812,928.994634,365,268
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)569,714 7,222,454,373
Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)2,007,407 31,694,396,372

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 223,540 A shares and 939,793 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.62% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, October 16, 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


Attachments

Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 41 2023 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 41 2023