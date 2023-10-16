Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period October 9, 2023 to October 13, 2023:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|477,362
|7,244,597,034
|9 October 2023
|497
|12,989.6378
|6,455,850
|10 October 2023
|502
|13,041.9323
|6,547,050
|11 October 2023
|530
|12,542.9623
|6,647,770
|12 October 2023
|550
|12,585.7818
|6,922,180
|13 October 2023
|558
|12,640.8065
|7,053,570
|Total 9-13 October 2023
|2,637
|33,626,420
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|2,796
|12,751.7382
|35,653,860
|Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|143,177
|1,787,112,075
|Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|482,795
|7,313,877,314
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,985,790
|31,414,910,751
|9 October 2023
|1,983
|13,195.4261
|26,166,530
|10 October 2023
|2,003
|13,210.9036
|26,461,440
|11 October 2023
|2,115
|12,698.3995
|26,857,115
|12 October 2023
|2,194
|12,774.6103
|28,027,495
|13 October 2023
|2,228
|12,809.1697
|28,538,830
|Total 9-13 October 2023
|10,523
|136,051,410
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|8,436
|12,928.9880
|109,068,943
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,658
|12,928.9946
|34,365,268
|Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|569,714
|7,222,454,373
|Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|2,007,407
|31,694,396,372
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 223,540 A shares and 939,793 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.62% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, October 16, 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
